5 Crucial mistakes WWE has made with The Fiend 

Bray Wyatt is perhaps one of the most creative minds in WWE at present and has been able to create a whole new persona for himself after years of being underutilized in WWE.

Whilst Wyatt was able to become WWE Champion during his first stint with WWE before he unveiled The Fiend back in 2019, as a former two-time Universal Champion just a year into his new character, it could be argued that The Fiend has been the more successful of the two gimmicks for the former Wyatt Family leader.

Whilst The Fiend has become very popular with the WWE Universe, it doesn't mean that his current run hasn't been littered with mistakes. There are several big moments from The Fiend's last year that have been questionable, to say the least.

#5. WWE Mistake: The Fiend vs Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam earlier this year and was able to quickly take back the Universal Championship. This meant that The Fiend was only able to hold the title for a week before it was taken away and Reigns then moved on to new opposition.

The WWE Draft meant that The Fiend was then moved over to Monday Night RAW along with Alexa Bliss, but the week before WWE dropped a tease that saw Bliss hinting that The Fiend was looking to go back after Reigns.

It was later revealed that this was the plan, but The Fiend was then drafted to the opposite brand. The WWE Universe wanted the match to happen but at present, there are currently no future plans for the two men to collide. The Fiend is in a feud with Randy Orton whilst Roman Reigns is busy with Kevin Owens.

Of course, there is nothing stopping The Fiend from going after Reigns anyway, but at present, he appears to be following the rules.