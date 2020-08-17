5 Mistakes that WWE should not make at SummerSlam 2020 at any cost 

It's certainly a very interesting time for WWE fans and the creative staff as well as SummerSlam 2020 draws nearer. No, they were caught unaware by the pandemic many months ago and so WWE couldn't really do justice to WrestleMania, in the eyes of many. But SummerSlam 2020 is a different story because they've had time to prepare and adapt to the circumstances. So, how does the company ensure that WWE SummerSlam 2020 goes off without a glitch?

In this article, we shall focus on 5 things that should not happen at the hottest event this summer and we also invite you to chime in and share your thoughts on whether you agree or disagree with our assessment.

#5 Retribution is unmasked at WWE SummerSlam 2020

HERE WE GO AGAIN!



RETRIBUTION is here on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/souBwqHYxe — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020

WWE may decide to unmask Retribution at SummerSlam 2020 and this would be a big mistake.

Even though the storyline has received a fair share of criticism, it is quite obvious at this point that Retribution is one of the most engaging things about WWE heading into SummerSlam 2020. There is a degree of uncertainty regarding who is in this mysterious WWE faction and if the storyline comes to a halt at SummerSlam 2020, then it could potentially fizzle all the good out of this angle.

No, this storyline is far from perfect but it does have a fair share of promise at this time, and it should stretch well beyond SummerSlam 2020, and if WWE is able to, should culminate at Survivor Series.

For all the characters to be unmasked at SummerSlam 2020, would just ensure that the invasions that happen on WWE RAW and SmackDown henceforth feel a lot less effective than they actually are right now.