5 Mistakes WWE must not make at Night of Champions 2025

WWE fans are in for a big weekend. Later today, the sports entertainment juggernaut will host a special edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The following day, the company will host a major premium live event.

On Saturday, World Wrestling Entertainment will present Night of Champions 2025. The event will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The six-match card looks absolutely stacked, and fans are excited for it.

With that being said, no show is perfect, and Triple H will likely make some mistakes. Still, there are some key errors The Game absolutely must not make. This article will take a look at those errors, which include a title change and what could be some regrettable heel turns.

Below are five mistakes WWE must not make at Night of Champions 2025.

#5. Rhea Ripley must not lose to Raquel Rodriguez

On WWE Monday Night RAW, Raquel Rodriguez called out Rhea Ripley. The two then engaged in an intense brawl. Thanks in part to interference from Roxanne Perez, the fight ended with Rodriguez putting Ripley through a table.

Immediately afterward, an angry Rhea Ripley confronted Adam Pearce and demanded a match with the powerful woman. Pearce agreed, and now the two will clash in a Street Fight.

While the match should be fun, Rhea should win the bout. If she were to lose to Raquel, it would be a huge mistake. The Eradicator is too big a star to lose what is effectively a mid-card feud. Rhea must stand tall, or it could derail her momentum.

#4. Sami Zayn should absolutely not turn heel at WWE Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez wasn't the only match WWE added to the Night of Champions card during RAW. The sports entertainment juggernaut also booked Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn for the event.

This match was booked after months of the powerful and, at times, creepy Kross harassing Sami Zayn backstage. Sami finally had enough and confronted Karrion before making sure the match was set. Kross then revealed that Sami had fallen into his trap.

While this match presents a great opportunity for Karrion, he absolutely should not beat Sami. Zayn just lost in the King of the Ring Tournament, and many fans hoped he would be in a world title match at SummerSlam. Another big loss here would be a huge mistake.

#3. The new Bloodline must not cause Jacob Fatu to lose his title

Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania by defeating LA Knight for the coveted title. The real-life Bloodline member then dramatically and violently left the new Bloodline at Money in the Bank.

Now, The Samoan Werewolf will defend his belt. Solo Sikoa will seek revenge on the man he brought to WWE and aim to win his first singles title at Night of Champions. JC Mateo will likely be at Solo's side, as could other members of the faction or the extended family.

With that being said, Triple H must not allow the new Bloodline to cause Jacob Fatu to lose his title. A two-month title reign isn't long enough for such a dominant superstar, especially when he hasn't really had notable title defenses. While interference and a Solo win might make for a good story, it should not happen.

#2. John Cena can't with via a belt shot again

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. The Face That Runs The Place will clash with long-time rival CM Punk.

Many believe Cena will retain his title. CM Punk winning his first World Title in years in a match thrown together at the last minute wouldn't make much sense and would be quite lackluster. Still, WWE needs to be careful with how they utilize the finish.

Cena can't just use a title belt shot to win or retain his title again. He has used the championship belt multiple times now, including with R-Truth and Cody Rhodes. A more original finish is needed to prevent things from getting stale and to keep Punk from looking foolish in defeat.

#1. Neither Cody Rhodes nor Randy Orton should turn on the other

The 2025 King of the Ring Tournament will wrap up at WWE Night of Champions. Cody Rhodes will battle his mentor and friend Randy Orton in the finals of the tournament.

The match is exciting, as fans have been waiting for years to see them face off. It has also been expected that a heel turn, probably from Randy Orton, would kick the feud off in a big way.

With that being said, now is not the time for WWE to turn either man. This bout should be a competitive match between two all-time greats who respect each other. Any turn should be delayed until the company is actually ready for them to have a long-term feud.

