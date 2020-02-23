5 Mistakes WWE shouldn't make at any cost at Super ShowDown 2020

WWE must be careful about how they book Super ShowDown

We're just a few days removed from WWE Super ShowDown and everything hangs in the balance, as we march towards WrestleMania 36. The fact of the matter is that this is a show that could significantly alter the WrestleMania card.

And with that in mind, I'm here to suggest 5 things that should not happen during the show. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with my points.

The Super ShowDown card may change even further after RAW but for the time being, we'll only focus on the matches that have been announced thus far. So, let's dive straight into the heart of the matter and look at the potential mistakes that WWE could make during the show.

Also, on a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about WWE Super ShowDown, dear ladies and gentlemen?

#5 Goldberg becomes the new Universal Champion

Growing up, I was the biggest fan of Goldberg as he tore through the WCW roster with 173 successive wins. But in the year 2020, I just think that his job should be to pass on the torch to the next generation. And especially unique characters like The Fiend, so as to not derail the storylines that are currently in progress on the road to WrestleMania.

The Fiend has been presented as a character who can take a lot of punishment but then get up as if nothing really happened. Imagine the kind of steam he will have if he kicks out of one, two, three, four, or even more spears at WWE Super ShowDown.

And for Goldberg to become the Universal Champion again would just ensure that the crowd boos him to no end, spoiling his legacy. The Fiend really needs to win.

