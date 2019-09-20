4 Mistakes WWE shouldn't make with The Fiend Bray Wyatt in 2019

The Fiend

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

If you go and ask any wrestling fan about the most exciting thing in all of WWE right now, the answer will be the same - Bray Wyatt's brand new character, The Fiend.

In professional wrestling, if you try and take a gamble, you either pass with flying colors or you fail miserably - there are no two ways about it. So, WWE took a huge gamble when Wyatt returned with the Firefly Fun House and it has paid off magnificently well.

Many were skeptical about Wyatt's new gimmick early on, but now, he is one of the hottest prospects in WWE. Right now, he is involved in a feud with the Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Both these Superstars are slated to face each other at Hell in a Cell for the Universal Championship.

Wyatt, in more ways than one, is defining what the current generation of wrestling fans love. He has put no foot wrong thus far and we hope that continues for a long while. But if it is to have an ever-changing impact on WWE, here are the 4 mistakes that WWE should avoid making in matters concerning The Fiend.

#4 Not making the new Wyatt Family

In his one of the most recent Firefly Fun House episodes, Wyatt spoke about how he embraces teamwork and that his team helps him cope with pressure. Right now, his team is a witch, a rabbit, a pig, and a buzzard.

But that episode clearly hinted at the possibility of making the new Wyatt Family. This simply has to be done by WWE. A family or a faction backing up The Fiend is bound to rule the company at some point in time.

Everyone knows how factions influence a brand and its productivity. Consider The Undisputed Era as the most recent example, as they are currently draped in gold.

Also, the Superstars who would join the new Wyatt Family will be elevated to a different level and that is the biggest reason why a faction around The Fiend is necessary.

The popularity of The Fiend can help other Superstars make their name. Besides, they would get a lot to learn from Wyatt and right now, there isn't a better Superstar to learn from.

