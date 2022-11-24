Corey Graves and Carmella have been regulars on WWE programming for years. Carmella first started wrestling for the company on NXT before finding success on the main roster, even winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at one point.

Graves is a former NXT Tag Team Champion who was forced to retire early due to injuries and thus became a commentator. Fans of the former wrestler were delighted to discover that he's since been medically cleared to compete again.

For now, it remains unclear as to when Corey may return to the ring. Carmella has also been out of action after suffering an injury and later facing tragic news. Still, The Queen Of Staten Island will likely return to action and make a splash and fans will be eager to boo their favorite villain.

Whenever both stars are ready, there's a high likelihood the two will end up united on screen. If they are paired up together, there are several intriguing mixed tag team matches they could partake in. Who are some couples and units the married duo could potentially wrestle in a WWE ring?

Below are 5 mixed tag team matches for Corey Graves and Carmella in WWE.

#5. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are an athletic combination

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are two of the most popular superstars in professional wrestling and in WWE today. Ford is one-half of The Street Profits and a Triple Crown Tag Team Champion. Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Montez and Bianca are married in real-life and they've also wrestled together in the past. The two stars, alongside Angelo Dawkins, have had three matches together. Notably, the incredible trio have won each of their three bouts.

Carmella and Corey Graves would have their hands full with Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, but they have a chance of defeating them. Ford has been nursing an injury that Corey could potentially take advantage of. Carmella is a former champion who has wrestled Belair in the past, so she may know a few tricks to get The EST of WWE down for the count.

#4. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are WWE's power couple

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at TNF Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at TNF 🏈 https://t.co/80vr0HcAZl

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins rule WWE and professional wrestling. Big Time Becks is arguably one of the greatest female superstar in history and has plenty of accolades to back that statement up. Many believe Rollins has been the most consistent wrestler in the last decade. He's also the reigning United States Champion.

Seth and Becky have a lot of similarities to the previous entry on this list. They're married and highly successful individually, but they've also been successful as a duo in the ring. Lynch and Rollins are 3-0 in mixed-tag team matches with their most high-profile win coming at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 over Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Corey Graves and Seth Rollins are long-time friends, which could make this a bit of a dream match for him to have if he returns to the ring. Unfortunately, for Graves and Carmella, they'll likely be outmatched by arguably the best two wrestlers in WWE today.

#3. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio could make for intriguing opponents

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is one of the most decorated female stars going today. She's held gold on NXT, NXT UK, and RAW. Dominik Mysterio hasn't had quite as many accolades as The Ripper, but he is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Unlike the previous entries on this list, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are not married and they've never had a proper mixed-tag team match together. With that being said, that's likely to change now that Ripley has been medically cleared to compete.

Of all five teams on this list, Corey and Carmella have their best chance of winning against The Eradicator and Dominik. The young Mysterio is still developing, which could allow the veteran Graves an opportunity to win. Carmella would be wise to avoid Ripley at all costs, though.

#2. Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega could be out to establish their turf

Legado del Fantasma

Queen Zelina only has a few accolades in WWE. She won the Queen's Crown Tournament last year and then won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Despite not winning much gold, she's proven to be a major threat. The same could be said for Santos Escobar, who is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Santos Escobar and Zelina haven't yet teamed up together in mixed-tag team action, but they likely will do so in the near future. The pair, alongside their Legado del Fantasma stablemates, have been feuding with Hit Row. A six-person mixed-tag team bout feels inevitable, which could give fans a hint at how they perform as a team.

Zelina Vega and Carmella have a lot of history together. The two held WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together earlier this year, but lost them at WrestleMania. Their team then split up after some tension was shown between the two, primarily because of Carmella's constant focus on Graves. Zelina would be thrilled to defeat the couple after they annoyed The Queen so much in the past.

#1. Johnny and Candice Wrestling are veterans of the industry

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are veterans of professional wrestling. Candice is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with over twenty years of experience behind her. Gargano is an NXT Triple Crown Champion who has also won numerous titles on the independent wrestling scene.

Johnny and Candice Wrestling have more experience teaming up together than almost any other couple in wrestling history. The two were united on the independent scene prior to joining WWE and then had around fifteen mixed-tag team matches while part of NXT, although the bulk of those were at live events.

Of the fifteen mixed-tag team matches Gargano and LeRae had, the married couple won fourteen of them. Their staggering win-loss record is bad news for Graves and Carmella. While Johnny and Candice Wrestling may be the underdogs physically, their resume speaks for itself.

