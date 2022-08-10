5 Mixed tag team opponents for Karrion Kross & Scarlett in WWE

The landscape of WWE changed considerably last Friday when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were met with a surprising interruption.

McIntyre was about to hit the ring, only to be stopped in his tracks by Scarlett at the entrance-way. Immediately after her shocking reveal, Karrion Kross appeared and attacked the former WWE Champion. After a vicious beatdown on The Scottish Cyborg, Kross watched as his partner placed an hourglass in the ring, sending a message to The Tribal Chief.

With Karrion Kross and Scarlett back in the fold, many are curious as to what their future will look like. The former NXT Champion is clearly attempting to enter the main event scene. However, there are more questions regarding Scarlett's immediate future. Will she stick to being a valet and manager for Kross? Could she get in the ring regularly?

Perhaps the two may even work together in mixed tag team matches. If they do battle as a unit in the future, who might the returning couple face off against? Below are five mixed-tag team opponents for Karrion Kross & Scarlett in WWE.

#5. The Miz & Maryse would make for exciting opposition

The Miz and Maryse

The Miz is one of the most successful superstars of all time. He has a hit reality show and an impressive filmography to his name. Meanwhile, The A-Lister is also a darn good professional wrestler and a veteran on the company's roster.

The two-time WWE Champion has achieved much in his career, as has his wife. Maryse is a former Divas Champion who, like her husband, started with a competition show she didn't win yet made her mark in the business.

Maryse and The Miz are very different from Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The It Couple is very loud, boastful, and constantly crave adoration. On the other hand, Kross and Scarlett are much more intimidating, dark, and brooding.

The conflicting values and personalities between the two pairs could make for a very entertaining feud.

#4. Karrion Kross and Scarlett could battle Judgment Day

Judgment Day

Judgment Day has been wreaking havoc on WWE Monday Night RAW for months. The stable currently consists of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. Edge was once part of the group before the villainous trio violently excommunicated him from the faction.

With both male and female stars in the group, a mixed tag team match is possible. Beyond those necessary parameters, a bout between Judgment Day and the pairing of Kross and Scarlett could be incredibly intriguing.

On paper, the collection of talent isn't all that different. All five individuals are dark, violent, and enjoy causing chaos. If either Balor or Priest was to team up with Ripley to battle Kross and Scarlett, they'd definitely put on a brutal fight. Meanwhile, fans could potentially be treated to a refreshing feud.

#3. Alexa Bliss and a potentially returning Bray Wyatt is a dream feud for some

Fans on social media have varied thoughts about the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. They often fantasy book matches and feuds they'd like to see on the company's programming. When envisioning dream scenarios, one particular match is mentioned most often.

The WWE Universe wants to see Karrion Kross and Scarlett battle Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Both teams share some dark elements, despite also being quite different from one another. The possible bout is certainly intriguing, with multiple aspects to touch upon in terms of the story.

The big issue with this dream bout is that Bray Wyatt isn't currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment. Despite that, fans continue to ask for the contest to take place. With Triple H in control of the company from a creative perspective, perhaps he can mend fences with The Eater Of Worlds. If Wyatt does return, this mixed tag team match may happen.

#2. Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are ready to throwdown

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular female superstars in WWE today. The EST of WWE is currently the RAW Women's Champion, and she's enjoyed a lot of success over the past several months.

Her husband, Montez Ford, is one-half of The Street Profits. Many believe Ford is someone who has the potential to become a major singles star in the company. While it remains to be seen if he does excel on his own, there's a strong chance that even if he does, he and his wife will possibly be linked on television.

If the two were to team up in the future, Karrion Kross and Scarlett would have a very intriguing competition. Scarlett is likely no match for Bianca, but Ford is possibly no match for Kross. Fans would love to see how the dynamic would work if the two teams locked horns.

#1. They could battle WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix

Perhaps the most intriguing option for Karrion Kross and Scarlett is to challenge a pair of WWE Hall of Famers. Edge and Beth Phoenix have had tremendous success in their careers, and thus the match could be a major hurdle for Kross and Scarlett to overcome.

Edge has secured dozens of championships throughout his illustrious career. On the other hand, Beth Phoenix was one of the top female superstars of her era. While both have achieved many accolades individually, they've also proven they can work well together as a team.

The Glamazon and The Rated R Superstar teamed up at this year's Royal Rumble event. They took on another married team consisting of The Miz and Maryse. The Hall of Famers delivered in spades before winning in a hard-fought bout. However, Kross and Scarlett maybe even more of a threat than a pair of former champions. Can Edge and Beth handle Doomsday?

Will fans eventually see Karrion Kross and Scarlett mix it up in tag team action? The chances are relatively high. With several high-profile couples and intergender units available, there's no shortage of fun potential bouts.

