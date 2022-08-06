5 possible opponents for Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown

Fans were treated to an absolute shocker when Karrion Kross and Scarlett shook things up on WWE SmackDown. Near the end of the show, the couple made their shocking return to World Wrestling Entertainment after being released in 2021.

The chaotic finale of the show started when The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was in the ring alongside his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso. His Clash at the Castle opponent Drew McIntyre soon interrupted the segment.

He made it clear he wanted to fight The Head of the Table before their bout next month. As he prepared to enter the ring, a familiar theme began to play.

The camera then showed Scarlett on the entranceway, which was enough of a distraction for Karrion Kross to blindside Drew. After laying out the Scottish Warrior, Scarlett placed an hourglass in the ring to send a message to Reigns.

With the powerful Kross back in WWE and seemingly a member of the blue brand, which superstar should he compete against? Below are five possible opponents for Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Kross could collide with Gunther in a battle of bruisers

Gunther destroying an opponent

Karrion Kross was a dominant force in the black and gold era of NXT. While he was on top of the United States-based brand, Gunther was a dominant force across the ocean.

Kross was a celebrated NXT Champion, while Gunther was a destructive and nearly unbeatable NXT UK Champion. Now that both behemoths are on WWE SmackDown, a clash between them feels inevitable.

If Gunther remains the Intercontinental Champion for the foreseeable future, the two heavyweights could collide for the gold. Both men are hard-hitting bruisers, so the matches could be stiff and highly entertaining.

The only potential drawback is that both men are likely heels, but alignments can change depending on the story being told.

#4. Karrion Kross could take on Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently embroiled in a feud with the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The two are set to have a big-time battle on next week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Win or lose, The King of Strong Style will likely need a new opponent soon after. Gunther is a big challenge in the literal and metaphorical sense, but so is Karrion Kross.

The Kross-Nakamura story seems easy to make, as both stars want championship gold. The real intrigue behind the two battling it out, however, is what they represent.

They're both hard-hitting former NXT Champions from different eras of the brand. The two colliding under Triple H's vision for the main roster makes for an exciting bout.

#3. He could battle Kofi Kingston

If Karrion Kross is going to be presented as a dangerous threat on the main roster, he can't have the same issues plaguing him as his previous run. For those unaware, when Kross debuted on the main roster, he lost to Jeff Hardy in a matter of minutes.

This time around, Kross needs more credibility. He will need wins against both lower-tier stars and especially beloved talents. Kofi Kingston may be the perfect person for Kross to defeat or even have a short-term angle with soon.

The New Day member is smaller than Kross, so he might take bumps for the big man. Defeating the former WWE Champion will give Kross more credibility and likely more heat as well.

#2. Kross could face Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

This week, The Scottish Psychopath was seemingly ready to head into the ring and fight The Bloodline, but instead, he was assaulted by the returning Kross.

While it may have been doomsday for McIntyre on WWE SmackDown, it isn't likely that this will be the last we hear of the Scottish Warrior. He'll inevitably be back and looking for revenge on the returning Karrion.

Of course, this chaos may ultimately hurt McIntyre and benefit Roman Reigns. If McIntyre gets blinded by vengeance, he may not have his entire focus on The Tribal Chief.

SmackDown will be compelling to watch in the coming weeks with the three intense personalities involved in a feud.

#1. He could challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and The Usos

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the powerful Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their intentions known. Without saying a word, their plans are crystal clear. Karrion Kross believes Roman Reigns' time is almost up.

Immediately targeting the Head of the Table makes quite the statement. If Karrion challenges The Tribal Chief and quickly loses, his reputation will be damaged. For him, however, the reward may be worth the risk.

If Karrion Kross manages to defeat Reigns and capture the world championship, he will forever be a major part of professional wrestling history. Beating the champ would also solidify him as the top superstar in the company. If nothing else, it shows that the man has guts.

Now that Karrion Kross and Scarlett have returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, they will likely have many intriguing matches and rivalries. Who knows, he could even win a championship on WWE SmackDown in the near future. For now, his plans for the blue brand remain a mystery.

