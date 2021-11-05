WWE Releases Karrion Kross - Report

Karrion Kross is no longer with WWE, according to multiple reports tonight.

WWE appears to be releasing multiple NXT and main roster superstars from their WWE contracts; reports from earlier today mentioned that WWE would be releasing "a small number of Superstars". Additional reports are suggesting that one of the main reasons for these releases is due to budget cuts.

Now Karrion Kross has been added to that list.

As first reported by PWInsider, Karrion Kross is no longer a WWE Superstar. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported the news less than an hour ago, stating simply:

Karrion Kross was released by WWE this evening, the first known main roster cut this evening. - (H/t PWinsider)

Kross' career in WWE was not long, only signing with WWE in February 2020 to an NXT contract. Kross had made his bones in various promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and Major League Wrestling. WWE fans of every stripe were excited to see what Kross would be able to do in WWE, especially the environment of NXT.

From August 2020 to July 2021, Kross ran through the NXT roster. Billed as an unbeatable monster, NXT fans quickly fell in love with his "Fall and Pray" gimmick and his impressive entrance sequence.

While on the black and gold brand, Kross won the NXT Championship twice. Defeating the likes of Keith Lee, Finn Balor Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole. Kross would suffer only one loss in NXT, losing to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36. It was also Kross' last match on the NXT brand.

Prior to being fully removed from NXT, Kross was brought to Monday Night RAW to feud with WWE veteran Jeff Hardy. Kross would suffer his first pinfall loss in WWE in less than two minutes to the former intercontental champion. The decision itself drew much criticism from WWE fans, saying the loss significantly damaged Kross' image to the wider fan base.

WWE attempted to fully repackage Kross, giving him a new theme song and new ring gear. With hopes that a new look would provide a fresh start, unfortunately this was not the case. With many fans and former superstars saying that his gimmick had been watered down.

WWE has reportedly released Karrion Kross' wife Scarlett Bordeaux

In addition, it is now being reported that WWE has also released Karrion Kross' wife and on-screen manager Scarlett Bordeaux. Bordeaux was reportedly one of the superstars informed that they would be released this evening, mainly due to budget cuts.

Bordeaux sent out a cryptic tweet earlier this evening, which would turn out to be the start of a waterfall of releases that would eventually come.

"Offically free to work in 30 days!" Scarlett Bordeaux

It is being reported that Scarlett Boardeaux is currently under a 30 day non-compete clause from her NXT contract.

Where will Karrion Kross and Scarlett Boardeaux end up? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

