5 moments that cemented Seth Rollins as a top star

Over the last decade, Seth Rollins has been one of the most prominently featured superstars in WWE. The former Shield member has had several memorable moments as a babyface and heel. He has had a rollercoaster career punctuated with numerous highs and lows.

Rollins is currently involved in a storyline where he's doing everything in his power to earn a match at WrestleMania. Reports suggest that the angle could culminate in a bout with the returning Cody Rhodes, which would be one of the biggest highlights in professional wrestling this year.

In anticipation of what could be one of the biggest matches of Seth Rollins' career, here are five moments that cemented him as a top star:

#5 Seth Rollins turns on The Shield

During the zenith of The Shield, the perception was that Roman Reigns would be WWE's handpicked star, while Dean Ambrose would also find his way due to his unique charisma once the group split-up. There were some worries that Seth Rollins would be lost in the doldrums without his stablemates.

However, much to everyone's surprise, The Visionary turned on his comrades and joined forces with The Authority. This twist not only gave Rollins' character a much-needed direction, but also marked the beginning of one of the best runs of his career.

#4 The heist at WrestleMania 31

Much like the previous year, WWE made a serious error in judgment by booking Roman Reigns to win the 2015 Royal Rumble. The Georgia Tech product still hadn't come into his own and was just a babyface struggling to find his footing. His performances at the time were lackluster and he was completely rejected by the audience.

It was upto Seth Rollins to save the day at WrestleMania 31. The Visionary ran-in during the hard-hitting bout between Lesnar and Reigns to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract. Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by pinning Reigns after hitting him with The Stomp in one of the most iconic moments of the last decade.

#3 Leaving SummerSlam 2015 with both the WWE World Heavyweight and United States Championships

Seth Rollins with both the WWE World Heavyweight and United States Championships

Even though Seth Rollins had a truly memorable title win at WrestleMania 31, his ensuing run with the strap was marred by poor booking. The Visionary was presented as a weak character and was involved in several cringeworthy segments with The Authority.

However, Rollins came to life in the ring and put on tremendous main events consistently. At SummerSlam 2015, he faced then United States Champion John Cena in a winner-take-all match. Rollins dug deep into his arsenal and put on one of the best performances of his career.

Even though the finish involved interference from former Daily Show host John Stewart, Rollins looked like the best wrestler in the world on that night.

#2 Defeating Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins picked up a huge win at WrestleMania 33

Following his stint as a member of The Authority, a clash between Seth Rollins and Triple H was inevitable. The Game even cost The Architect the Universal Championship and allowed Kevin Owens to win the title. Another significant connection between the two was that Rollins had adapted the Pedigree as his finisher.

The two stars started a feud with each other in the lead-up to WrestleMania 33. Rollins even interrupted NXT TakeOver: San Antonio to confront his former mentor in a different setting. The heated program culminated in an unsanctioned match at The Show of Shows.

Rollins came away with a massive victory and defeated Triple H with the Pedigree in a grueling encounter. Even though the match was quite long and dragged in places, the former Shield member's standing was considerably boosted after a win over one of the all-time greats.

#1 Winning over the Toronto crowd at SummerSlam 2019

After losing the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar via Money in the Bank cash-in at Extreme Rules 2019, Seth Rollins was determined to win the belt back. He earned a crack at The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam by winning a 10-man Battle Royal.

The Visionary had been one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster since 2019 but his popularity began to fade due to inconsistent booking. When he walked into his clash with Lesnar, it was evident that the crowd wasn't behind Rollins. However, the former Shield member played the part of the underdog in peril to perfection and won the audience over in due course.

Seth Rollins has put in some incredible performances in the WWE ring but none greater than his match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Kaushik Das