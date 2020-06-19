5 Moments that changed WWE forever

These are the moments that changed the course of WWE history.

Some of these moments lay the foundations of the WWE as we know it today.

WWE as a business has gone through a number of changes over the past few decades, from WWF to WWE, from the Monday Night Wars to the Wednesday Night Wars, from The Rock and Stone Cold to John Cena and Randy Orton, and now there's Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Generations have come through the doors of the business, but whilst the WWE Universe remembers faces and names, there are other factors that have changed the face of the business. The stars that defined eras and the moments that have pushed forward revolutions are some of the things that brought forward change.

Here are some of the biggest moments of the past few decades that have changed the face of WWE forever.

#5. #GiveDivasAChance

Back in 2015, the women of WWE were being limited to matches that lasted mere minutes. AJ Lee retired from the business and on the main roster, fans were forced to endure Paige wrestling The Bella Twins over and over until she was finally given some backup from NXT.

The WWE Universe got behind the #GiveDivasAChance and forced the company to make a change. The women have since created their own evolution and have made history in countless ways. The word 'Diva' has been erased from WWE terminology and the women have finally earned the right to be treated the same as the men in the company.

It was a long road that began with a 30 second match on RAW, this later moved down to NXT where the women were already looking to make a statement. Every woman in the company has added something to this movement and finally their voices have been heard.

The women now have Tag Team Championships for the first time and have just as much chance of main eventing WrestleMania as their male counterparts.

