5 moments from Daniel Bryan's career that should be included in 2K Showcase model

Top 5 / Top 10
682   //    18 Aug 2018, 04:01 IST

WWE 2K19 will consist of 2K Showcase this year

The fans who were waiting to see 2K Showcase mode shouldn't worry anymore. After an absence of two years, the 2K Showcase mode is back in WWE 2K19. This time 2K will feature the career of Daniel Bryan just like they covered Steve Austin's career in WWE 2K16. It would be great to see how WWE 2K covers the career of Daniel Bryan from start to retirement to coming back from retirement.

There are many moments that made Daniel Bryan's career so historic. The fans want 2K to cover these moments from his career. Let us talk about the 5 moments the fans want to make the 2K cover from his career:

#5 The Intercontinental title win

Daniel Bryan won the IC title at WrestleMania 31

Daniel Bryan had two WrestleMania moments: the first at WrestleMania 30 and the second at WrestleMania 31. While WrestleMania 30 was bigger and unforgettable, his WrestleMania 31 victory was a memorable one.

Daniel Bryan won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31. While it is hard to cover the match due to the involvement of Stardust(Cody Rhodes) and Wade Barrett in the match, if 2K want to pay tribute to Daniel Bryan, they shouldn't miss out this match of Daniel Bryan's career.

It will be great to see the smile on the face of Daniel Bryan when he won and tears when was forced to relinquish. This match's inclusion is a must as it was a defining moment in Bryan's life.


From Delhi, India True WWE fan. Love John Cena, but think Styles is the best. 18 years old. Sorry for the inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused. Please share if you like the articles
