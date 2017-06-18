5 WWE Money in the Bank 2017 rumors you need to know

Will we see two Impact Wrestling Superstars at WWE Money in the Bank 2017?

2017-06-18

Things are afoot at Money in the Bank, and we bring you the rumours

Yet another pay-per-view is upon us. The Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri will be home to the eighth Money in the Bank event. It is a historic event because it will not only feature the first ever Women’s Money-In-The-Bank Ladder match, but it will also be the first time that the pay-per-view will be a SmackDown only event. There are many rumours circulating at the moment, and we bring you 5 of the hottest ones in this piece.

#5 A ‘Legends’ segment in the works?

Will the Nature Boy and other legends grace the upcoming PPV event?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculates that legends who were big draws in the Missouri market will be in attendance at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, in just a few hours. Some of the supposed names include Ric Flair, Cowboy Bob Orton, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke and Greg Gagne. Rocky Johnson, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and Gerald Brisco are some other names that have been discussed for this highly speculated event.

Since references have been made to Cowboy Bob Orton on SmackDown Live, there is a chance that the presence of these legends could directly impact the WWE Championship match.

