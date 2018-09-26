5 205 Live Superstars who should be on SmackDown Live

The Reaper FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 533 // 26 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Not quite Live

205 Live has not been very successful.

In fact, it would be rather accurate to state that it has been rather unsuccessful.

WWE made a lot of fanfare about bringing back a revamped Cruiserweight Division, and at first, there was a lot of buzz surrounding it. This was due in large part to the excellent WWE Cruiserweight Classic. The cruiserweights debuted on RAW shortly after with an excellent fatal four-way, but they have struggled to gain much traction since.

The cruiserweights would initially perform on Monday Night Raw, and 205 Live, but were eventually removed from Monday Night Raw. Now, the only place to see them is on 205 Live; and it is not even live any longer. That is not the only change that has taken place. After being removed from RAW, the cruiserweights would no longer interact with any of the RAW and Smackdown Superstars. This has recently changed. 205 Live General Manager, Drake Maverick, is also managing the hulking Akam and Rezar, AOP, on Monday Night Raw. 205 Live stand-out, Lio Rush, is currently managing Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw.

This list does not include current cruiserweight champion, Cedric Alexander, because the entire show is currently built around him, and his sudden removal may well be too destabilizing.

However, there is no reason that more members of the 205 Live Roster cannot be on RAW or SmackDown Live.

These superstars have been selected for SmackDown Live specifically for a few reasons. Firstly, any superstar who gets added to RAW will be lost in the shuffle due to the overarching storyline between the Shield, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler.

Secondly, RAW is full of hulking brutes; these superstars would be more believably competitive if they were a part of the SmackDown Live roster. Thirdly, Smackdown Live is ostensibly the land of opportunity, and what better way is there of proving it, than giving these superstars a chance to shine.

Drew Gulak

Planning a main roster Drewtopia

Drew Gulak is an extremely versatile performer.

Inside the ring, he is a brutal technician who tries to rip his opponents limb from limb. He is one of the best wrestlers in the entire company, and incapable of having a poor match. Moreover, his wrestling style makes him a believable opponent for anybody, despite his smaller stature, due to the sheer visceral nature of it.

However, it is as a character that he has truly shined.

He is equally adept at playing an angry, sadistic man who wants to cause everybody bodily harm, and a comedy politician. A feud with R-Truth seems a good way to start; the backstage segments themselves would likely make this feud worth it.

He tried to make 205 Live a better place; maybe it is time he did the same to SmackDown Live? Bring on the PowerPoint presentations.

1 / 5 NEXT