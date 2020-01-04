5 Most anticipated matches of Wrestle Kingdom 14

Brandon Lasher FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

It is the most wonderful time of the year! It is Wrestle Kingdom time!

We are all going to lose some sleep over the next couple of days and it will be totally worth it.

Wrestle Kingdom, the biggest show of the NJPW year, is back on its traditional January 4th date. But for the first time ever, we will have two nights of Wrestle Kingdom. It leads to twelve title matches, emotional retirement matches, a death match, a possible AEW partnership, and a historic four man tournament to determine the first-ever dual champion in New Japan history. Wrestle Kingdom 14 has so many matches that could steal the show and be among the best matches of 2020. If you are a wrestling fan, it is a dream weekend.

As we prepare for what should be an unbelievable two days of wrestling, here are the five most anticipated matches of Wrestle Kingdom 14. It was really hard to limit this list to just five matches.

#5. Jushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee

It is hard to say goodbye.

It will be an emotional moment.

Jushin Thunder Liger is the greatest Junior Heavyweight in professional wrestling history. The eleven time Junior Heavyweight Championship has been putting on amazing matches for over thirty five years. How many, if any wrestlers at 54 years old, could put on great matches with Will Ospreay and Minoru Suzuki in 2019? Liger is a legend and he will be truly missed.

The choice for his last ever match is an interesting one. He will be tagging with Naoki Sano against Takahashi and Ryu Lee. Sano, also in his mid-50s, famously had one of the great matches in New Japan history with Liger back in 1990, so the nostalgia will be on full display.

Liger has been a very unselfish performer. He will go out of his way to support Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee, the future of Junior Heavyweight wrestling. It will be a great tag match and an emotionally charged ending for one of the true legends of pro wrestling.

1 / 5 NEXT