5 Most Anticipated WWE Matches for 2020

Several matches are fantasized to happen this year. In a number of cases, they will come true. Which ones do fans want?

Where does this match rank in one's that are most anticipated in 2020? Photo / LordsofPain

Over the course of the next year, the WWE Universe will be privy to several different things. They will see stories told, rivalries come to an end and matches won and lost. With the matches that they see won and lost, some will be memorable and some likely forgettable. Whether it's at a Live event, a Pay Per View or on television, matches are sure to take place.

However, of all the matches that are sure to take place only a few will stand out. Some of these matches can be built up as never before seen or the first time to truly help build an interest in them.

This isn't the case for all as sometimes the story going into a match can also lead to that anticipation. Whether or not Bray Wyatt faces Roman Reigns isn't as enticing as say a competitive battle of two technically sound and gifted athletes. Which matches are fans likely to be interested in this year? Here are five of the most anticipated WWE matches of 2020.

#5 Edge vs. Randy Orton

After nine years, Edge returns but his match with Randy Orton couldn't be more personal. Photo / Pro Wrestling Sheet

At a time when all the young stars are being elevated a storyline comes around were two professionals seemed destined to create new memories. From his shocking return at the Royal Rumble to his betrayal at the hands of Randy Orton, Edge has returned with a new sense of fire. As many have seen Edge's storyline has involved the inclusion of his former allie and later enemy in Matt Hardy and later his wife Beth Phoenix.

From the moment when Orton hugged Edge on the Raw after the Royal Rumble, the seeds were planted. Moments later that embrace turned into an RKO and was later followed with a one-man conchairto

Despite Edge's return being rumored months earlier, it wasn't until he appeared that it was a welcomed sight for all to see. The ultimate payoff will be to see Edge defeat his former friend. That may not be the case though leaving this storyline all the more intriguing in the end.

