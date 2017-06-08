5 most brutal spots from WWE Extreme Rules 2017

We're using the term 'brutal' quite loosely.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 15:42 IST

Extreme? Not so much

Extreme Rules probably should’ve been called Ordinary Rules this year, with none of the matches really reaching that next level in terms of violence. While that’s to be expected given the PG nature of the current product, the last few years have managed to produce some headline-making moments – and it feels as if we didn’t really get that with the 2017 edition.

Still, there were some brutal moments to be seen throughout the course of the three-hour extravaganza, and we’re here to pinpoint five of the best. A lot of these may be seen as everyday spots that are quite casual, but in the grand scheme of the pay per view, they just about allowed the event to somewhat live up to its namesake.

We aren’t saying that Extreme Rules should definitely continue for another year, but if it does, we hope that alterations will be made. It’s not like we’re looking for a string of blood-soaked encounters, but the occasional thumb tack here or there certainly wouldn’t go a miss. Still, who doesn’t love a good old fashioned ‘if he gets disqualified, he loses the belt’ stipulation, right?

With that being said, here are the five most brutal spots from Extreme Rules.

#1 Sasha’s double knees

Banks loves a good high spot

The mixed tag team match wasn’t exactly one of the most anticipated matches of the night at Extreme Rules, with many fans thinking it was just ‘thrown together’ without much thought. While that’s true to an extent, all four individuals certainly brought their A-game and proved why they should be at the top of their respective divisions.

Sasha, in particular, ceased her moment, pulling off her trademark double knee move from the top rope to the outside on Noam Dar. It was clean, crisp and it looked about as effective as you can get for a move like that. Sure it may not have done the Scottish Supernova many favours, but he’s still young enough to bounce back.

Oh, Alexa...

Also read: Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2017