WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 most criminally underutilized WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 33

We take a look at the most under utilised stars going into the biggest event of the year - WrestleMania 33

@epwwefan1 by Daniel Massey Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 00:23 IST

How many superstars are not being used to their full potential?

The end of the wrestling calendar is just under a month away, and we already have the majority of the WrestleMania card planned out. It includes the very best of Raw and SmackDown, and it is sure to be a show to remember. Whether you’re looking forward to the matches or not, there can be no doubt that the calibre of athletes involved in the Granddaddy of Them All should put on an incredibly entertaining show one way or another.

Once again, two part-time athletes will be taking centre stage as they battle for the WWE Universal Championship. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar may draw the ire of the Internet Wrestling Community, but they can draw a massive crowd which is what’s needed. A lot of the crop from NXT are still developing to the point where they can carry a WrestleMania main event, but they are not quite there at this juncture.

That being said, having looked down the card for the upcoming event, some superstars on there should be in a much better position than they are. If WWE is guilty of one crime, it’s under-utilising superstars that could turn the show from great to spectacular.

We’re going to take a look at 5 Superstars that could be put into a much better position on the card than they’re currently occupying. I would try to adopt the Power of Positivity, but I feel that is a little easier said than done, which brings me to my first slide…

#5 The New Day

The New Day began with a gimmick that really did have trouble getting over. People thought they sucked and one might argue that they were right. However, they took the momentum the crowd were giving them and ran with it. They eventually turned face and are the three most entertaining guys on the Raw roster.

Last year saw their historic tag-team title reign come to an end. They held the belts for the longest time in WWE history, smashing Demolition’s record of 478 days with 483. For me, they could have held on to them for even longer. The teams that have captured them since have not been the most captivating when it comes to making the championship mean something.

It makes me sad to think that the best tag-team in WWE have been chosen to host WrestleMania. That is criminal! I know they will be incredibly entertaining and make the most of the opportunity they’ve been given with some great backstage skits and other sketches but they should be wrestling, there is no arguing against that.

The Raw Tag-Team Championship is a triple threat match already so adding New Day in there wouldn’t be too bad. However, it could be argued that there are not enough singles matches on the card nowadays as the roster is that deep that everyone deserves a spot. You may also say that New Day deserve to take a step back from the Championship scene and hosting the event is the perfect compromise. And I would agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.

Hopefully, they will be added last minute to a match, be it impromptu or made on the pre-show.