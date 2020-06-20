5 Most emotional moments in WWE history

The WWE Universe has been rocked by some really emotional moments in the company's history.

We've seen emotional scenes with WWE Superstars crying their hearts out.

We've experienced some truly touching moments in WWE history

WWE isn't just about the in-ring action or the associated storylines. Vince McMahon's company touches lives in all spheres of life. WWE and fans have come to accept that the organization has a larger encompassing role.

Thus, there's a high degree of responsiveness when it comes to real-world elements and as a result of the same, we've seen some really emotional moments in WWE history.

Be it the actual health of a Superstar, stories of courage, tragedies, or any other incident, the WWE Universe has had an outpouring of emotions – ranging from despondency to euphoria – on umpteen occasions.

Without waiting much longer, let's look at five such emotional moments that really rocked the WWE Universe.

#5 Roman Reigns tells the WWE Universe that he has leukemia

Roman Reigns has had an on-off relationship with fans given his quick rise to the main event scene around WrestleMania 31. But he was finally finding his footing after beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in 2018 and had won the Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

That's when life threw another curveball at him. Just weeks before his scheduled triple threat match for the Universal title against Lesnar and Braun Strowman, Reigns took centerstage on RAW and announced to gasping fans that his leukemia was back.

The Big Dog delivered an emotional speech where he outlined the first time he was diagnosed with the disease when he was only 22 years old. He explained his desperate situation before adding that he fought it then and was going to whoop leukemia again this time.

Unquestionably, this resulted in a very emotional situation for the fans present in the arena and those watching from their homes. We also saw a very emotional side of Superstars such as Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Braun Strowman backstage.

