5 most evil deeds committed by Triple H's character on WWE TV

The Game assaulted a handcuffed Bryan on Monday Night RAW in 2014.

Triple H.

Love him or hate him, the King of Kings has been a constant since his WWE debut in 1995. To some, he is one of the greatest ever, giving entertaining matches, and is now shaping the future of WWE with the company's NXT brand.

To others, he is the king of burying other Superstars, making anyone and everyone look worse than him to fuel his own ego. A true veteran of the industry, the 14-time WWE World Champion has given some entertaining matches as a beloved babyface.

As a heel though, the Cerebral Assassin has lived up to the moniker and has never been afraid of committing some truly heinous acts, in order to destroy those who stand in his way.

Here are the worst, most evil deeds Triple H has done on WWE TV.

#5: Placing a bounty on Goldberg

At Unforgiven 2003, Goldberg captured the World Heavyweight Championship from the King of Kings.

When Goldberg ended Triple H's nine-month reign as World Heavyweight Champion at Unforgiven 2003, the Game did not take the loss well. Appearing on the titantron the next night, Triple H would start by congratulating the new champion, before revealing his sinister plot.

Showcasing a briefcase stuffed with cash, the Game said how he had put a $100,000 bounty on Goldberg, to anyone who could hear him. Instantly, the new champion became a target, as multiple Superstars aimed to take him out, and earn themselves a cool 100 grand.

Though Goldberg was able to fight the majority of these Superstars off, he eventually fell to the young Batista, who demolished the Atlanta-native with a Steel Chair. Despite the attack, Goldberg would defeat Triple H in the rematch the November at Survivor Series.

