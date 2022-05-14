5 most innovative moves by Kevin Owens that amused everyone 

When it comes to being a mastermind at creating a diverse range of maneuvers for opponents of any size and wrestling style, Kevin Owens takes the cake for sure. From his "Kevin Steen" days on the indie circuit to the era of "Kevin Owens" in WWE, Kevin has been one of the most complete performers ever.

Not only are his mic skills exquisite, but he has also won the hearts of pro-wrestling fans with his vast and diverse range of innovative offenses.

One thing that makes Kevin Owens stand out is his ability to dole out unique moves, depending upon the match situation and the wrestling style of his opponents.

For several years, Kevin Owens has pleasantly surprised the WWE audience with some never-seen-before maneuvers. With his eye-widening agility, Kevin took a set of cascaded ordinary moves and combined them with his wrestling acumen to come up with some enthralling new offenses.

This article will dive into the 5 best creative moves of "The Prizefighter" out of his numerous ingenious offenses. Before we get to our list, we'll also have a look at an honorable mention.

Honorable Mention: The Steenalizer

Owens was known as "Kevin Steen" in his pre-WWE years and "The Steenalizer" was his finisher back then. It has the blueprint of a fall-away slam, where the opponent is hooked by the neck and transitioned into a nasty driver onto the mat. Owens hasn't performed this in WWE so far, but hopefully one day he will surprise the audience by breaking "The Steenalizer" out of his arsenal.

#1 Pump-handle neckbreaker/ Steen-breaker

Usually a pump-handle hold is implemented for rib-targeting submissions or by lifting an opponent to deliver a front slam, but Owens takes it to a whole new level. He takes his opponents in a pump-handle hold to lift them in an inverted manner, and flushes them straight down to launch a knee strike at the back of their heads.

#2 Go home driver

It's a quick-response maneuvre that Owens uses to counter the attack of an opponent towards him from the ropes. It's an amalgamation of the Boss-Man Slam lift and the Crucifix Driver. Kevin Owens efficiently whirls his opponents towards his back in a crucifix position, holds on to them firmly, and plants them sideways onto the mat.

#3 Package Powerbomb

This particular move is a premier example of the wrestling IQ that Owens implements to invent unique maneuvers. During his Ring of Honor and PWG days, Kevin used his original "Package Piledriver" but modified it to "Package Powerbomb" in WWE. He tied his opponents down and over in a chicken wing hold to lift them over his head, only to side-slam them hard onto the canvas.

#4 Sleeper Suplex

One of the most brutal-looking moves in Kevin Owens' repertoire, the Sleeper Suplex is an amazing innovation that combines the elements of "Sleeper hold" and "Release German Suplex". Owens catches his opponents in a secure Sleeper hold and thrusts them over his head, much like a German suplex. He uses this move as a reversal as well.

#5 Avalanche Twisting Fisherman Suplex

Perhaps one of the most innovative and smooth-looking moves in the realm of pro-wrestling, the Avalanche/Super Fisherman Buster is a sight to behold. Not only is this move a classic display of technique, but also an impressive blend of agility and strength.

From the sheer raw power to the skill it takes for "The Prizefighter" to add a twisting lift to his opponents, while lifting them both over his head and down to the mat, it is simply unbelievable to witness.

What are some other Kevin Owens moves that you like? Sound off in the comments!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kevin Owens become the 2-time Universal Champion in near future? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande