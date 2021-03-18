5 Most irreplaceable Superstars on the WWE roster

In WWE, generations come and go, and the rosters transform. Since WWE (or any wrestling promotion) actively looks to sign young talent, every Superstar gets replaced at some point.

While retirement is what ends many great runs of top Superstars, there are other circumstances as well.

These five Superstars are arguably the most irreplaceable on the WWE roster:

#5. Roman Reigns - the modern face of WWE?

Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns may not be the "face of WWE" the way John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or Hulk Hogan were, he is the closest to it in the current generation.

It's incredible to think of how the perception of Roman Reigns has changed in WWE over the last six years. He was the clear pick to succeed John Cena as the face of WWE. However, not only was he far from ready, but Vince McMahon tried to make him John Cena 2.0 - something that he was never going to be.

In fans' eyes back then, Roman Reigns was a top-tier talent who was being set up to fail. The argument wasn't incorrect, but from 2019 onwards, Roman Reigns started getting a better reception from fans post-remission.

Despite his unpopular status among the hardcore fanbase, Roman Reigns has been a consistent top merchandise seller. He is undoubtedly the most popular full-time star of the company as well.

Advertisement

While WWE slowed down on trying to make Roman Reigns the second John Cena a few years ago, they did what fans had demanded since 2015 - turn him heel. The COVID-19 era of WWE programming was unique anyway, but turning Roman Reigns heel was among the best decisions that WWE made in 2020.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns is still a top heel and is having the best run of his WWE career so far. His current reign as the Universal Champion is longer than his previous four World Title reigns combined.

While a large section of fans only started appreciating John Cena more after he became a part-timer, Roman Reigns is now viewed as one of, if not the best, Superstars in WWE. His actual talent is being recognized, and his importance is acknowledged.

He is arguably the most important full-time Superstar in WWE today and, thus, irreplaceable.

1 / 5 NEXT