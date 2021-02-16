5 Most likely opponents for Asuka at WWE Elimination Chamber after Lacey Evans' pregnancy announcement 

Asuka and Lacey Evans were scheduled to face one another for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021. Then there was a bombshell dropped on us during WWE RAW.

Lacey Evans announced that she was pregnant, and we would learn soon after that the announcement was an absolute shoot. No, Ric Flair is not the father as his 'wooing' would indicate, but Lacey Evans is indeed, about to become a mother.

So, now the big question is...whom does Asuka face now that Lacey Evans has effectively been written out of Elimination Chamber 2021? Here are 5 women who could step up to face Asuka instead of Lacey Evans.

#5 Rhea Ripley could replace Lacey Evans to challenge Asuka

Rhea Ripley has been ready for the big time for some time now, and many fans were surprised that she did not win the Royal Rumble. The current situation allows her to make an instant splash by being called up smack-dab into the WWE RAW Women's Championship picture by tussling with the best in the world, namely Asuka. Imagine how impressive she will look if she wins the title almost at once.

It allows her to enter the WWE RAW Women's Championship picture with Charlotte Flair and Asuka, paving the way for a big triple threat match at WrestleMania.

The WWE RAW Women's Championship picture desperately needs new blood and Rhea Ripley could be the shot of adrenaline that the division requires. That said, it will be weird to have her come in with no build at all, which is why this option is so very low on the list. Let's look at other potential replacements for Lacey Evans.