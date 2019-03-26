5 most likely winners of The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.96K // 26 Mar 2019, 20:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The match has become a staple of WrestleMania in recent years

At WrestleMania 35, the WWE will host their sixth annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal, and while the match has not yet been confirmed for the pre-show, we all know that that is where it is going to be.

The match, which started out with good intentions, has quickly become a bit of a punch-line at WrestleMania and is often viewed as just an easy way to get as many performers on the card as possible.

This year's match, for better or worse, has been promoted a little more heavily on television, with SNL performers Michael Che and Colin Jost entering into a feud with Braun Strowman, that will culminate in the Battle Royal match.

There is also the chance of some returns taking place in the encounter, and perhaps some other shock entrants. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five most likely winners of this year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal match.

#5. Bray Wyatt

Fans have been waiting for Bray Wyatt's return

Another PPV, another prediction for Bray Wyatt returning. The Eater of Worlds has not been seen in the WWE since last August and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the main roster since he made an appearance at a house show all the way back in December.

While having Wyatt return in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match may not be the triumphant return that fans would love to see from the former WWE Champion, it would at least help him establish some momentum going forward, and who knows? It could even help bring some legitimacy back to the match-up itself as well.

Last year's encounter ended with Wyatt helping Matt Hardy to win the match-up, and while that wouldn't really make sense to repeat this year, having the two men come face to face at some point in the encounter would be a nice piece of symmetry and would also be a nice nod to the work they did together throughout last year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement