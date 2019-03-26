×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 most likely winners of The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    26 Mar 2019, 20:32 IST

The match has become a staple of WrestleMania in recent years
The match has become a staple of WrestleMania in recent years

At WrestleMania 35, the WWE will host their sixth annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal, and while the match has not yet been confirmed for the pre-show, we all know that that is where it is going to be.

The match, which started out with good intentions, has quickly become a bit of a punch-line at WrestleMania and is often viewed as just an easy way to get as many performers on the card as possible.

This year's match, for better or worse, has been promoted a little more heavily on television, with SNL performers Michael Che and Colin Jost entering into a feud with Braun Strowman, that will culminate in the Battle Royal match.

There is also the chance of some returns taking place in the encounter, and perhaps some other shock entrants. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five most likely winners of this year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal match.

#5. Bray Wyatt

Fans have been waiting for Bray Wyatt's return
Fans have been waiting for Bray Wyatt's return

Another PPV, another prediction for Bray Wyatt returning. The Eater of Worlds has not been seen in the WWE since last August and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the main roster since he made an appearance at a house show all the way back in December.

While having Wyatt return in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match may not be the triumphant return that fans would love to see from the former WWE Champion, it would at least help him establish some momentum going forward, and who knows? It could even help bring some legitimacy back to the match-up itself as well.

Last year's encounter ended with Wyatt helping Matt Hardy to win the match-up, and while that wouldn't really make sense to repeat this year, having the two men come face to face at some point in the encounter would be a nice piece of symmetry and would also be a nice nod to the work they did together throughout last year.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Sami Zayn Braun Strowman
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
Predicting the rest of the entrants in the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
5 men who could win The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Celebrities added to Andre 'The Giant' Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Ranking every WWE Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner from worst to best
RELATED STORY
5 Top Superstars who could be forced to compete in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 2 Legit reasons why the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal needs to be canceled 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The downfall of Braun Strowman continues
RELATED STORY
The Best and Worst Moment of WrestleMania 2
RELATED STORY
10 WWE superstars with the most losses at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
7 reasons why NXT TakeOver New York will be more entertaining than WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us