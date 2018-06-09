5 most likely WWE betrayals before SummerSlam 2018

Will Seth Rollins' former tag partner return and feud with him?

Seth Rollins is a two-time Raw Tag Team champion

Several WWE rivalries in 2017 were kick-started by one Superstar betraying another, including Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho, Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore, Braun Strowman vs. Kane and Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder.

Fast forward to 2018 and, despite plenty of opportunities to split tag teams up and/or turn best friends against each other, we’re almost halfway through the year and we’ve barely witnessed any backstabbings on WWE television over the last few months.

So, who’ll be next to attack their tag partner when they least expect it? How long will The Shield last together when Dean Ambrose returns? And just how real is Natalya’s friendship with training partner Ronda Rousey?

In this article, let’s take a look at the five most likely betrayals that could take place in WWE between now and SummerSlam 2018.

#5 Drew McIntyre turns against Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre is a former NXT champion

On the most recent episode of Raw, Dolph Ziggler was eliminated early from the Tag Team Battle Royal, meaning partner Drew McIntyre was also eliminated, and “The Show Off” gave a typically passionate interview after the match to insist that something like that will never happen again.

Throughout the interview, which you can check out for yourselves below, a stone-faced McIntyre gave the impression that he didn’t believe anything that Ziggler – a serial high-profile loser on WWE television over the last few years – was saying.

There were plenty of suggestions following the show from fans on social media that the former NXT champion's frustrated actions after he was eliminated hinted that he could soon turn against the man he has been aligned with since April – and that was before Ziggler’s post-match promo had even happened.

Given that they’re still a new team, perhaps this is just an early issue that won’t lead to anything. However, if that isn’t the case and they really do split up in the near future, then expect McIntyre to be the one to end their alliance with a vicious assault on his underperforming tag partner.