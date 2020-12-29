Top 5 intergender matches in WWE history

Understandably, WWE has shied away from intergender wrestling in the past two decades. While the Attitude Era was edgy, the transition to the PG Era made the prospect of pitting men and women against each other undesirable for a company that was trying to appeal to all ages.

Superstars like Chyna and Lita had some fantastic feuds with their male counterparts during the late '90s and the early 2000s. Though these rivalries were somewhat tasteless in nature, they led to fun match-ups.

Still, some fairly recent interactions on WWE programming have brought intergender wrestling back into the company. Nia Jax's involvement in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2019 is a prominent example, but it was a one-off appearance.

Even on the latest episode of WWE RAW, the company teased a possible clash between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton, though they didn't wind up fighting each other.

On that note, let's look back at some of the best intergender matches that WWE has presented in its prestigious history. To be fair, none of the matches on this list are genuinely great because the superstars involved were quite restricted in these bouts.

#5 Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth (WWE SmackDown, November 2017)

Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth deserves a spot on this list because it's the only intergender wrestling match of the current era. It was more of a one-sided beating than an actual match, though.

Ellsworth, Carmella's crony at the time, had been interfering in her matches by distracting the other female superstars. Naturally, Lynch wanted to get some revenge.

Lynch took on Ellsworth in a singles match on this special episode of WWE SmackDown. Several members of the women's division supported Lynch at ringside. "The Man" easily defeated Ellsworth, as she gave him a resounding beating. Lynch ultimately made Ellsworth tap out to the Disarm Her.

Then, Carmella delivered a superkick to her sidekick to end their association for the foreseeable future. They reunited when Ellsworth returned during Carmella's title defense against Asuka at WWE Money in the Bank 2018.

Though Lynch's bout with Ellsworth was billed as an intergender wrestling match, Ellsworth didn't get any offense in. It was evident that WWE was still hesitant to press the button and promote a full-fledged match between a man and a woman.