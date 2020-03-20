5 Most memorable moments involving the host of WrestleMania

Rob Gronkowski has his work cut out for him at WrestleMania 36.

The host of WrestleMania does not have a defined role.

There have been some memorable WrestleMania hosts in the past.

It has been confirmed that Rob Gronkowski will be the host of WrestleMania 36, which will take place over two nights from different locations.

Hosting a WrestleMania is an intriguing concept, one that has a varied amount of success from occasion to occasion. Over the years, quite a few Superstars, both past and present, were tasked with hosting the Show of Shows.

Their task is usually to open the main show and welcome the WWE Universe to WrestleMania, before partaking in some backstage shenanigans throughout the night. In some cases, the hosts have played a bigger part than that in the show.

It is not an annual thing, but it does serve it's purpose every time. Whether it was for the return of The Rock or Hulk Hogan, or a creative way to have Alexa Bliss or The New Day on the card, being the host of WrestleMania has yielded some memorable moments on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Gronk has his work cut out for him. Let's see what he can come up with, although hosting this year's 'Mania will be a bit more challenging as there will be no fans in attendance.

Here are the five most memorable moments involving the Host of WrestleMania.

#5 The New Day open the show (WrestleMania 33)

This was short and sweet.

After their record-breaking 483-day run as the WWE Tag Team Champions, The New Day was shifted out of the tag team title picture for a while in early 2017. They were chosen to host WrestleMania 33, cutting anticipatory promos throughout the build to the Show of Shows.

Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kicked off 'Mania 33 straight from the opening video package, coming down the long ramp with their ice cream bike, dressed as characters from Final Fantasy.

Their appearance was unique, serving as the perfect hype for a huge night filled with twists, turns, and surprises. It was short and effective, more so than The Rock's 15-minute monologue to kick off WrestleMania 27.

