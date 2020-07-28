5 Most memorable WWE SmackDown main events of all time

For over 20 years, SmackDown has been dishing out historic and unforgettable WWE matches. Starting out as the step-sibling of RAW with apparently lesser star power and gimmicky grappling, Team Blue has earned the legacy of serving some epic main events.

Featuring some of the most legendary names in WWE like Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, The Rock, Edge, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker, SmackDown has brought fans two decades of memories to look back on.

While not all of the main events since 1999 are known for their greatness, many of them have gone down in history contributing towards the legacy of the brand. Here are 5 of the most memorable WWE SmackDown main events to ever take place.

#5 The Shield vs. Randy Orton and Team Hell No – WWE SmackDown June 14, 2013

The Shield vs. Randy Orton and Team Hell No

Only a couple of months ago, The Shield had already cemented their place as an unstoppable force in WWE by decimating The Undertaker. Before that, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose had already spent months beating the likes of John Cena, Kane, Daniel Bryan, Big Show, Ryback, and Randy Orton since their debut in the 2012 Survivor Series.

The Hounds of Justice were undefeated going into the match against the Viper and the tag team of Kane and Bryan. The Shield took over initially, isolating first Bryan and then Orton as the North Carolina crowd could feel the heat of the exchange. After Kane sent Reigns flying into the timekeeper’s area, followed by a trademark chokeslam on Ambrose.

He then turned his attention to Rollins trying to knee Bryan, shoved him off and landed him into an RKO from Orton. Bryan seized the opportunity immediately to apply the LeBell Lock and forced Rollins to tap out as the southern crowd exploded around them. The Shield’s unstoppable run finally came to an end, and the response of the crowd also gave the WWE management the confidence of putting Bryan in the front seat.