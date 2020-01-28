5 most notable performances from the Royal Rumble matches

The place where the road to WrestleMania officially begins

This year's Royal Rumble is officially in the history books and what an event it was. The matches that took place didn't leave the audience in disdain and kept them at the edge of their seats for most of it. From the Big Dog's match against King Corbin that saw the two brawl all over the arena to the final elimination in the Men's Royal Rumble match, WWE fans should have very little to complain about.

The strap match was one of the best matches of the night. The match saw Daniel Bryan bringing the fight to The Fiend before Wyatt tapped into his inner demon to put away Bryan. What stood apart from these matches were the Royal Rumble matches of the women and men that saw some outstanding performance from the competitors.

If anyone here hasn't watched the PPV, I'd urge you to put it on right away and sit back and enjoy the show WWE put on. Anyway, from the Rumble matches here are five Superstars that stood out and deserve a shoutout just for showing us what the Royal Rumble is all about.

#5 Shayna Baszler

The Queen of Spades made quite an impact at the Royal Rumble

The former NXT Women's Champion was the 30th entrant in the match. She had a great showing that lasted for four and a half minutes, which to many people would seem quite short, but she eliminated eight competitors in the process.

That is an impeccable feat for the final entrant, who came in and cleaned house. The most notable elimination by Shayna Baszler was that of 'The Glamazon' Beth Phoenix. Not only did she tie for the most number of elimination this year but she also made it to the final two. Baszler did come up short this year but her performance shouldn't go unnoticed and WWE should have huge plans for her in the future.

