5 most savage CM Punk moments

Is CM Punk the most savage WWE Superstar of all time?

It's no secret that CM Punk was born with the gift of gab and could talk fans into the building just by being his natural self, but maybe time has caused fans to forget the impact that he once had. Furthermore, with Punk just recently returning to the pro wrestling world as a part of FOX Sport's backstage, maybe fans need to be reminded about what made this man so special.

And while his historic run as WWE Champion and countless other career accolades play a part of what made him so special, it was ultimately his scathing promos that put him on top. In fact, it was probably the one thing that separated him from the rest of the WWE roster and only helped make his career what it was.

With that being said and Punk having a multitude of great promos throughout his career, here are the top five most savage moments of his career. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us which promo you enjoyed the most.

#5 Ripping on the entire WWE

CM Punk was not the man to mess with on this night!

Isn't it great when the fourth wall is broken?

CM Punk did just that during a 2013 edition of Monday Night RAW and it was legitimately one of the funniest segments of all time. This occurred during a contract signing between John Cena and Punk and featured him seemingly going off-script to poke fun at the entire process.

He went from talking about the contract signing being useless since everyone already knew that the match was happening anyway, to saying that these things always end in a beat down anyway. He then went on to show a clip of The Rock ripping into Cena and then took the rest of his anger out on John Laurinaitis

He went on to badger Laurinaitis about firing several WWE Superstars the week before and giving them excuses for their termination.

In the end, Punk did what he does best here and that is to air his grievances in an entertaining manner. Watching everyone sweat throughout the whole thing was an added bonus though.

