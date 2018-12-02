×
5 Most shocking moments in WWE TLC history

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
223   //    02 Dec 2018, 01:18 IST

Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship at TLC 2011.
Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship at TLC 2011.

We are just a few weeks away from WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, and this year's pay per view is shaping up to be a barbaric end to 2018.

Not only are we seeing the Monster Among Men face the Constable in a TLC match, but we will have a second TLC match, between SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

In addition to these two TLC matches, we'll also see a huge WWE Championship rematch between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, as well as an Intercontinental Title match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

But for as huge as this year's show is shaping up to be, the TLC pay per view has seen plenty of shocking, historic matches since the first event in 2009.

Here are five movements from WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs that shocked every member of the WWE Universe.

#5 Sheamus shocks the Cenation (2009)

The Celtic Warrior dethroned the Champ at TLC 2009.
The Celtic Warrior dethroned the Champ at TLC 2009.

It's fitting that the first item on this feature, took place at the very first WWE: TLC pay per view in 2009.

Bursting onto the main roster in ECW earlier that year, Sheamus left a path of destruction, before joining RAW near the end of the year.

Becoming number one contender following a battle royale, it seemed that the rookie Celtic Warrior would become the latest up-and-comer to lose to John Cena on pay per view.

Instead, Sheamus was able to hold his own against the Cenation leader, throwing Big Match John through a table to claim his first WWE Championship.

It was a truly shocking upset, covered on the front page of the Irish Sun Newspaper, with the new Champion rightly winning the Breakout star of the year Slammy the next night.

