5 Most unique Hell In A Cell matches in WWE 

WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 is just around the corner. The annual PPV is solely focused on the hellish structure that houses the biggest matches possible at this time of the year. Hell In A Cell first came into being in 1997, when The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels battled it out inside the demonic structure at the Badd Blood PPV.

The fans loved the concept right away, as The Deadman destroyed Michaels for the better part of the match and used the cell effectively while doing so. The basic necessity of a Hell In A Cell match is to settle feuds that have been going on for a long time, and both competitors are ready to push others to their absolute limits.

There have been some occasions though when WWE gave us much more than a basic Hell In A Cell bout featuring two competitors. In this list, we will take a look at 5 of the most unique Hell In A Cell matches in WWE history.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso ("I Quit" Hell In A Cell Match for the Universal title)

Roman Reigns

Let's start the list with the ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso. Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, and it didn't take long for him to capture the Universal title. He also revealed his alliance with Paul Heyman around the same time. Reigns went on to defend the belt against his cousin, Jey Uso, at Clash of Champions.

Reigns destroyed the former tag team champion and retained his title at the event, but this is yet to come to an end. Things have gotten incredibly personal between the two Superstars, to the point that their issues can only be sorted out inside Hell In A Cell. To add to the drama, the match now has a big stipulation added to it, with the one uttering the words "I Quit" set to lose the match.