5 Moves that WWE Superstars should use as their finishers

With the list of banned moves increasing day by day, WWE Superstars are forced to use the same set of finishers.

Here are some new moves which can be taken up the WWE roster as their finisher.

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Will the Burning Hammer ever be used in WWE?

Finishers are one of the most important aspects of a wrestling match. These are the most dangerous moves that a wrestler possesses, and the execution of these finishers often leads to the end of a fight. A finisher should not only suit the style of the wrestler but should also go along with his physique and character. The quick execution of Stunner reflected on the explosive personality that Stone Cold was, while Ricochet's 630 Senton makes us realize his talent each and every time. However, since there are a limited number of moves, there are instances where WWE Superstars use the same finishing maneuver.

An example of this is the Spear and the Stunner, which have become the go-to finishers for many WWE Superstars. The ban imposed by WWE on some wrestling moves reduces the list of effective finishers even further.

But, pro-wrestling is a sport based on invention, and over the years, many new moves have come up outside of the wrestling behemoth. In this article, I present to you a few such maneuvers that can be used by the talented wrestlers of WWE as their finishers.

Honorable Mention: Gonzo Bomb

Rick Rude hitting the Ultimate Warrior with the Ganso Bomb

Also known as: Ganso Bomb, Powerbomb Piledriver, Kawada Driver

The Powerbomb and The Piledriver (now banned in WWE) are the most effective and easy-to-execute moves in the wrestling world. Combine them both, and you get the devastating maneuver known as the Gonzo Bomb. Invented by the wrestling legend Lou Thesz, it became popular as Japanese wrestler Toshiaki Kawada's super finisher.

Who could use it in WWE?

A move as brutal as the Gonzo bomb is sure to assert the dominance and threat of the wrestler using it, with Karrion Kross being my pick to take on this finisher. However, the only reason that this move makes it to the honorable mention is because it is a variation quite similar to the classic Piledriver, and as such, WWE may not allow Superstars to use the move.

