5 must watch G1 Climax 31 matches from Week 1

The G1 Climax 31 kicked off a week ago and features the top stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling. The competition is fierce and has proven to bring out the best in even the lower and midcard competitors on the roster. NJPW crowds have been happy to see a higher level of professional wrestling.

The A Block saw IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi face two elite performers at the top of their game, a dark horse in Zack Sabre Jr. coming out firing and Kota Ibushi suffering an upset loss. The B Block has seen two career rivals put on a brilliant clash, Jeff Cobb looking like a favorite and individuals stepping up.

With the tournament up and running, fans have been pleased with the output of NJPW at a time when the company hasn't been delivering the same quality as it has in years past. In this article, let's take a look at the five must-watch G1 Climax 31 matches from Week 1 (September 18 - 25).

5) Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr. - NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 1

G1 Climax 31 Night 1 saw Tetsuya Naito facing Zack Sabre Jr. These two men have a long history with one another, whether it be in tournaments, with titles on the line or in tag team competitions. The bout would set the tone for this year's tournament for both competitors.

Naito came in with his knees taped and that became the focus of Zack Sabre Jr.'s attack in this G1 Climax 31 battle. The theme of Naito's G1 Climax gameplan last year was to push things to the time limit and pick up the win in the later stages. However, this didn't work out well against ZSJ due to his limb-focused attacks.

Zack Sabre Jr. went for the Zack Driver late, but Tetsuya Naito reversed into a variation of the Destino. ZSJ wrapped up Naito into an Octopus Stretch and deathlock around the legs.

Sabre Jr. held up and stretched the limbs of Naito until he finally submitted. This was an absolutely fabulous technical wrestling clinic that proved to be Naito's first and only match of the G1 Climax 31.

