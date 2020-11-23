5 must-watch WWE Survivor Series elimination matches 

The Survivor Series elimination match has allowed the event to stand out among the "Big Four" pay-per-views in WWE. The contest pits two teams of four or five against one another and goes on until one team has been completely eliminated. There have also been tag team elimination bouts in the past, with as many as 10 competitors on either side.

Through to the 2019 edition of Survivor Series, there have been 85 different Survivor Series elimination matches, with eight consisting of women stars.

With a rich history across the 33 previous shows, fans have witnessed some tremendous clashes in this speciality. From Wild Card bouts featuring faces and heels teaming, to contests with high stakes, the legacy of the match has certainly made its mark.

The speciality match has presented fascinating combinations and encounters between Hall of Fame talent. With the 34th annual event taking place tonight, let's take a look back at five must-watch Survivor Series elimination matches.

#5 Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT (Survivor Series 2019)

This will NOT be the last time we see @WWERomanReigns and @RealKeithLee in the same ring.



It was MUST-WIN for #SmackDown, and #TheBigDog made it happen! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nh2tTt7swg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019

For the first time in the event's history, Survivor Series 2019 featured a five-on-five-on-five elimination match, with NXT joining the battle for brand supremacy.

Team RAW consisted of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet. Team SmackDown had Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G, King Corbin and Braun Strowman. Finally, there was Team NXT with Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and WALTER.

With 15 of the company's best wrestlers in the ring, it was a fabulous spectacle that used the skill of all the competitors to create a suspenseful battle. The spotlight was set on particular stars throughout the contest, but it was Keith Lee who propelled himself to superstardom.

Lee's magnificent blend of speed, agility and power were put on display to astounding results. Keith pinned and eliminated Seth Rollins to put Team RAW away, which brought a showdown between him and Roman Reigns.

The chemistry between the two men brought a thrilling end to the high octane encounter. Although Team SmackDown won, Keith Lee elevated his stock exponentially.