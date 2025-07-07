5 Mystery WWE Superstars Paul Heyman could’ve been talking to on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW last week featured a blockbuster main event. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, two members of Seth Rollins' stable, faced off against Sami Zayn and Penta in what was a great tag team match.

Accompanying Bron and Bronson was Seth Rollins' Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The legendary manager has played a role in guiding the careers of many stars over the years, and now Auszilla and Breakker are also part of the incredible roster of talents Heyman has managed.

During the tag team match, Heyman was notably on his cell phone. Michael Cole, who was on commentary for the match, tried to yell at Heyman and find out who the Hall of Famer was talking to, but Paul ignored Cole.

This has sparked a lot of speculation. Who might Heyman have been talking to? Could it be a potential new member of the stable? Earlier in the night, Paul mentioned Seth Rollins working on a "plan B." Was this person the plan B in question? Who could it be?

Below are five mystery WWE Superstars Paul Heyman could’ve been talking to on RAW.

#5. Becky Lynch joining the stable makes a lot of sense

Becky Lynch is one of the best and brightest in the industry. The multi-time world champion has headlined WrestleMania and has been a dominant force in WWE for years. She's currently the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

The Man is currently involved in a feud with two of the best female wrestlers in the world. The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion is feuding with both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria and the three will clash at Evolution next Sunday.

Given that Big Time Becks is married to Seth Rollins, it would make sense for the two to unite. A female star brings gold to the stable, but it also allows for some interesting manipulation. Sami being heartbroken by his friend Becky joining the stable, for example, could really given the faction an upper hand.

#4. Julius Creed & #3. Brutus Creed, The Creed Brothers now need leadership

Expand Tweet

The Creed Brothers are one of WWE's most underrated tag teams. The brother duo of Brutus Creed and Julius Creed held tag team gold while on the NXT brand, but are yet to recapture that magic on Monday Night RAW.

Julius and Brutus Creed are in a bind right now. The leader of the American Made stable, Chad Gable, suffered an injury and had surgery. This leaves them without a main coach and now they'll be on their own alongside Ivy Nile. They don't necessarily have to be alone, however.

Paul Heyman could have been calling the brother duo or even Ivy Nile. The idea could be that Paul wants to bring The Creed Brothers in and with Chad Gable out of the picture, it would be the perfect time for him to get these young prospects under his wing.

#2. Ethan Page could join WWE's main roster

Expand Tweet

Ethan Page is a former TNA Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, and Ring of Honor star who joined WWE last year. Almost immediately upon joining the company, he defeated Trick Williams to win the NXT Championship.

All Ego is the current NXT North American Champion. Despite that, there has been speculation that he could soon join WWE's main roster. If he does, there is a very real chance he could be part of a major stable.

More specifically, Ego could be joining Seth Rollins' group. Rollins could have immediately left RAW to recruit their plan B, Ethan Page, and Heyman could have been on the phone to discuss the terms of their new arrangement.

#1. Brock Lesnar could finally return

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dangerous pro wrestlers in WWE history. Even outside of wrestling, he was an amateur wrestling and MMA champion. In pro wrestling, Brock captured numerous world championships.

The Beast hasn't been seen by WWE fans in a long time. His last bout, and his last appearance for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in general, took place at SummerSlam 2023. At that event, he was defeated by Cody Rhodes.

Two years later, Lesnar could be mounting a comeback. His old advocate Heyman could've been reaching out in an effort to bring Brock back into the fold. If Lesnar joins Bron, Bronson, and Seth, this stable will truly be unstoppable.

