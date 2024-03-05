5 Names for WWE fans supporting their favorite superstars

WWE fans have been seen to get more involved in the product over the past several years. The positive fan reception has allowed some superstars to thrive in the extremely competitive world of pro wrestling. There are a handful of names who have gotten over purely because of fan support.

There's no denying that fan support has the power to change the trajectory of a superstar's career. From The Rock becoming The People's Champion to Daniel Bryan leading the Yes! Movement from the front, these five instances truly show the popularity of superstars with their fans.

#5. The Cesaro Section

Antonio Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) may not be CM Punk on the mic, but he's one of the very best inside the squared circle. The Swiss Superman drew massive support over his ability to bring out the best in his opponents.

The former Cesaro's popularity grew to the extent he got a dedicated group of fans that would call themselves the "Cesaro Section" on shows. Unfortunately, WWE didn't capitalize on the former United States Champion's popularity to give him a world title run.

#4. The Yes! Movement

Daniel Bryan's dramatic rise to the top of WWE remains one of the greatest instances of pure organic growth in company history. The American Dragon was a convincing heel, but his word-class in-ring skills, coupled with underrated mic work, got fans behind him.

The crowd support would grow only stronger with each passing event. The Bearded GOAT would receive one of the loudest ovations in company history the night he left The Wyatt Family. The Yes! Movement would reach its pinnacle at WrestleMania XXX.

#3. Jericholics

Even though Chris Jericho was a popular midcard act in WCW, his popularity would reach new heights in WWE. The former Ayatollah of Rock' n' Rolla made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion at the height of the Attitude Era.

Jericho's ability to captivate the crowd with his promo quickly turned him into a popular superstar. The former multi-time Intercontinental Champion came up with the term "Jericholics" for his loyalists. Some of his catchphrases are popular to this day.

#2. Hulkamaniacs were fans of Hulk Hogan during WWE's Golden Era

Hulk Hogan's rising popularity in AWA caught the attention of Vince McMahon. McMahon brought the star to the then-WWF in exchange for a lucrative spot in the company. Hogan would solidify himself as the face of the company through his win over The Iron Sheik in 1984.

Fans of the Hulkster began calling themselves as Hulkamanics during the said period. Hogan would emerge as a cultural icon during the eighties. His rivalries with stars such as Andre the Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage are the stuff of legends.

#1. Cody Crybabies was coined by The Rock

Cody Rhodes ceded his WrestleMania 40 main event to The Rock. The fans, however, revolted, and WWE had no choice but to pivot to the original Rhodes vs. Reigns II. Amid all the drama, Rocky came up with a new term for fans of The American Nightmare.

Cody Crybabies may be a jab at his supporters, but they are the ones who put Rhodes back in the spotlight. Signs of Cody Crybabies can be seen at WWE events week in and out. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare finishes his story come WrestleMania XL.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!