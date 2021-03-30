5 Names WWE could have made WrestleMania 37 host instead of Hulk Hogan

WWE recently unveiled their WrestleMania 37 hosts as Titus O'Neil and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The appointment of Titus O'Neil as a host has gone down well with fans, but Hogan has received a mixed response.

The event is set to take place over the April 10th and 11th weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first WWE event since Elimination Chamber 2020 to have fans present, with recent events taking place in WWE's Thunderdome. So far, 11 matches in total have been announced for WrestleMania 37.

Fans have been critical over Hulk Hogan hosting WrestleMania, mainly due to past controversies. Others have expressed disappointment in regards to fan favorite stars being overlooked in favor of Hogan, who keeps coming back to WWE.

The Hall of Famer made an appearance at WrestleMania 35 with host Alexa Bliss, which received mixed reactions from some fans at the time. Some fans enjoyed the segment for the nostalgia involved, but others weren't so impressed with his inclusion and expressed their disapproval online.

There were many choices to host the show that WWE could have ran with rather than Hulk Hogan. Ahead of WrestleMania 37, here are five names that WWE could have named as a host at the event instead of the Hall of Famer.

#5 The Street Profits would get the smoke at WrestleMania 37

In WWE, the Street Profits have been well-known for their charisma and comedic timing. When the duo moved from NXT to the main roster, their call-up was hyped by bringing the pair in as backstage stars who would keep fans entertained by commenting on the events of the night.

Now that the Street Profits are no longer SmackDown Tag Team Champions (they dropped the titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in January), they could have still been involved in the action as hosts of WrestleMania 37. So far, the popular duo hasn't been announced for a match during the two-day event.

Advertisement

Having the Street Profits as hosts would have also been a nice touch as Bianca Belair (who is married to Montez Ford) is taking on Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in what is potentially the main event of night one at WrestleMania 37. This could also feel like a full-circle moment, as Bianca Belair made her main rostedebutut coming to the aid of the Street Profits at WrestleMania 36.

1 / 5 NEXT