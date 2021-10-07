5 new challengers for Roman Reigns' Universal Title after WWE Draft 2021

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over a year now and has defeated all prominent wrestlers previously on SmackDown. The WWE Draft brought in some new wrestlers who might dethrone the Tribal Chief.

In the Draft, we saw some significant changes in RAW as well as SmackDown's active roster. Shockingly, the SmackDown and RAW Women's Champions moved to a different colored brand while major SmackDown stars like Edge and Seth Rollins moved to RAW.

Now that the Draft is officially over and everything is finalized, Roman Reigns may have to get ready for some new challenges. If he can defeat Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021, newer SmackDown stars will have an eye on his title.

Here are five new challengers for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

#5. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Drew McIntryre was drafted to SmackDown in the Draft after spending multiple years on RAW. He made it clear that he wants to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title without wasting any time.

McIntyre is one of the strongest babyfaces in the company. He remained WWE's biggest star during the pandemic era and held the WWE Championship for a long time in 2020. His rivalries against Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton are a few of his most notable works.

The Scottish Warrior previously faced Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020 in a massive battle. It was a hard-fought match until Jey Uso interfered and Reigns picked up the win. If these titans face each other again, the outcome may be different.

The company's biggest babyface vs. the company's biggest heel will be a match that can even main event WrestleMania. Once Reigns is done with Lesnar, it seems like McIntyre is next in line.

