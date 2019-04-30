5 new factions which can replace The Shield in WWE

There will never be another Shield, but there will be another dominating faction

Last week saw a momentous special event from WWE.

They showcased the last-ever match that The Shield members would take part in together on a WWE Network Special. The Shield's Final Chapter saw Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns send off their friend and brother-in-arms with one final victory.

With Dean Ambrose now leaving, Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown Live, The Shield has very much been split up.

There is not a single other faction over the years which has been as dominant or as successful as The Shield. Evolution, Four Horsemen, D-Generation X all come to mind, but when it comes to being the pivotal force in an otherwise dark time for the company, no other faction has served quite such a role.

In this article, we will be looking at 5 other factions. Not 5 factions to replace the Shield, because filling such shoes is asking too much of anyone. Instead, we will be looking at 5 possible new factions which could step up and dominate WWE for the coming years.

#5 Firefly Funhouse

Bray Wyatt is back

Bray Wyatt debuted his new gimmick last week, where he appeared as a children's television host. There was something very disturbing about the former cult leader, as it appeared that he was even more disturbing that he had been in his previous avatar.

Wyatt, as a wrestler, is made to be the leader of a faction.

He is perfect for the gimmick, and in this new avatar, there is room for a new faction to be formed. With the likes of Tyler Breeze and Fandango not getting too much of a push recently, with Fandango out with injury, the two Superstars would fit in perfectly in more disturbing avatars with Bray Wyatt.

