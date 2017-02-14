5 NJPW vs WWE matches that should take place

What matches could you expect to see if WWE and NJPW went head to head?

by Carl Gac Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 10:18 IST

Brock Lesnar would be a big part of WWE vs NJPW

WWE is the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. New Japan Pro Wrestling is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world. Whilst it’s highly unlikely that the two companies would ever see their stars come face to face in the ring, it’s definitely not something that we can’t all dream about.

WWE may have a bigger global brand than New Japan, but fans of the sport of professional wrestling are more likely to choose New Japan for their wrestling fix. That’s not to say that WWE doesn’t have some amazing in-ring talents, it’s just that they are seen as more like TV entertainers than professional wrestlers at times.

Not since the days of the Monday Night Wars, when WCW pushed the WWE to its limits, have we seen a potential challenger at the top of the pro wrestling world for WWE, in the coming years that could very well be New Japan.

Let’s match up some of the best talents from the WWE with their counterparts from New Japan and see how good a match card we can produce.

#1 The New Day vs The Elite

This would be a match for the ages

A match between two of the greatest factions in the current world of professional wrestling, with the WWE represented by The New Day and The Elite representing New Japan.

These six men have taunted each other on social media, and Kenny Omega even went at it with Xavier Woods, albeit in a Street Fighter video game tournament.

All of the men involved are good in the ring, but what stands them all apart from their peers has to be the fact that they are some of the most entertaining men in the entire world of wrestling. If you think that the matches between them would be good, then you can only imagine how amazing the back and forth promos could be.

They may all be about having fun, but all of these men are more than capable of giving us a five-star match inside the ring.