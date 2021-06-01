5 WWE teams that could take the Women's Tag Team Titles from Natalya & Tamina

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have become a staple of both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown in recent months on WWE television.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka are currently in their first reign as the champions after they defeated former champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler several weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown.

After the duo once again defeated Baszler and Jax on Monday Night RAW this past week, it would appear that Natalya and Tamina are ready to move on and square off against new female tag teams in the WWE women's division.

But which teams from Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown could be next to step up to the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Let's take a closer look at five possibilities.

#5 WWE RAW Superstars Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke look to have entered the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Ravishing Glow in a tag team match while the current Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina sat in on commentary at ringside.

After Brooke and Rose pinned Lana to clinch the victory, the winning duo stared down the Women's Tag Team Champions. This tense moment certainly indicated that there could be an upcoming feud or match between Tamina & Natalya and Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose over the coveted Women's Tag Team Championship gold.

Rose and Brooke have been involved in pursuits of the Women's Tag Team Championships since they united on Monday Night RAW in the fall of 2020. But the team affectionately known as "Flex Appeal" hasn't held the Women's Tag Team Championships yet.

With Rose and Brooke quickly rising up the ranks of the WWE Women's Tag Team division, it might only be a matter of time before they square off against Tamina and Natalya and possibly take their titles in the process.

