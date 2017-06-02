5 newer WWE stars who have wrestled more matches than Brock Lesnar

Here comes the pain... wait, where is he?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 14:13 IST

Lesnar laughing his way to the bank

Brock Lesnar inside the ring simply isn’t human – and that much has been evident since he first debuted back in 2002. An amateur wrestling background coupled together with an intensity that we rarely see in professional wrestling, there’s an argument to be made that Brock is one of the most legitimately intimidating superstars in the history of the business.

Despite this, his 15-plus year association with the business has spawned fewer than 200 matches – which will be even more surprising to some when they realise his current run has been ongoing for more than five of those years. Still, given his part-time schedule, we’ve been forced to accept the nature of his contract: despite how much we despise it.

This piece is more to focus on newer stars who have clearly put themselves through the mill in order to get over at the top of the card. They’ve scratched, they’ve clawed, and they’ve actually managed to compete in more matches than The Beast Incarnate. Some of these guys and girls are more successful than others, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be applauded for their efforts.

With that being said, here are five newer WWE stars who have wrestled more matches than Brock Lesnar – who’s total stands at 178.

#5 Emma – 184

Emma deserves a push

You may question Emma being on this list after being with the company for a few years now, but in reality, she’s still at the start of her career compared to the likes of Lesnar. The former NXT standout slips in right alongside Corbin with over 180 bouts under her belt, which ironically enough is the one thing that she’s been missing up to this point.

Once she’s back from her latest injury setback, Emma really should be thrust into the title picture on the red brand, especially if Bayley wins back the strap at Extreme Rules.

Just think of the potential she has as champion atop the division.