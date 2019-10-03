5 Next possible challengers for AJ Styles' United States Championship

AJ Styles recently retained the WWE US Championship over Cedric Alexander on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles once again retained the WWE United States Championship over Cedric Alexander in another outstanding match between the pair. Over the past few weeks, both Styles and Alexander have given us some great matches and have also shown amazing chemistry between each other, as well.

With Alexander failing to win the US Title once again on RAW, it could mean that this was probably his last shot at the championship for a while. It also means that Styles, on the other hand, is in need of a new title challenger, a worthy contender who could possibly step up to The Phenomenal One and have a crack at the US Title in the near future.

As of now, the current midcard scene on RAW is full of names who are more than capable of stepping up and challenging for the United States Championship. And with the WWE 2019 Draft set to take place within a few days, there are also a few worthy US Title contenders who could jump ship from SmackDown Live and challenge AJ Styles to a title match.

With that being said, here are 5 next possible challengers for AJ Styles' United States Championship following his win over Cedric Alexander.

#5 Apollo Crews

Adding Apollo Crews to this list might come in as a big shock to some of the readers, however, having him challenge for a singles title at this stage of his career would definitely be something very refreshing to see.

There is certainly no doubt in how amazing Crews is inside the squared circle and the immense athletic abilities that he possesses, as well. A pure babyface on the main roster, having Crews feud against a heel trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows would definitely benefit both parties from here onwards.

With a feud against Apollo Crews, The O.C. could very well establish themselves as a menacing heel trio and Styles, for one could also further solidify his place as the current WWE United States Champion.

