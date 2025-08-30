5 Non-PG Stephanie McMahon moments in WWE

Former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon had a Hall of Fame-worthy career and contributed greatly to making World Wrestling Entertainment the global phenomenon it is today. During the Attitude Era, WWE produced some wild storylines and promos with non-PG, more edgier segments, and The Billion Dollar Princess was part of some of the wildest moments.

In this article, we take a look at Stephanie McMahon's five non-PG moments in WWE:

#5. John Cena spanked her on SmackDown

Stephanie has played a vital role in saving John Cena's professional wrestling career. In fact, she was the one who saw Cena's freestyle rapping talent in a bus and pitched a new persona around it, and the rest is history, as he went on to become "Doctor of Thuganomics" and then the Leader of Cenation.

However, what many new fans may not know is that during a segment on SmackDown in 2003, John Cena spanked Stephanie McMahon in the middle of the ring.

#4. Y2J's insults

Chris Jericho and Stephanie McMahon have also had a long history, from teaming up together to being blood thirsty rivals. However, in 2001, Y2J showcased his insane promo skills, as he went on to cut one of the most hilarious promos on Billion Dollar Princess, during the build-up to his SummerSlam match against Rhyno.

Rhyno and McMahon were standing in the ring when Jericho appeared on the ramp and said that at SummerSlam, he was going to take care of a 'smelly, greasy, nasty animal.' When everyone thought he was talking about The Man-Beast, Jericho said, and I am going to take care of you, too, Rhyno, revealing he was trash-talking about Steph all the time.

Later, he made some non-PG personal remarks about Daddy's Little Girl, and said that fans want to say SummerSlam's official music "Let the bodies hit he floor" but he would say "Let b**bies hit the floor," mocking McMahon's recent physical changes.

#3. Randy Orton crossed lines on WWE RAW

In 2009, Triple H and The Viper were engaged in a heated rivalry that involved the McMahon family, including The Game's wife Stephanie McMahon, Vince, and his son Shane.

Meanwhile, Orton had his Legacy faction (Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes). On the March 23, 2009, edition of RAW, The Game faced Orton and DiBiase in a handicap match. He ended up handcuffed to the ropes and saw The Legend Killer crossing the line by hitting his signature DDT on Steph and then kissing her lips in front of Triple H. This clip is still one of the most-watched WWE videos of all time.

#2. Stephanie ripped Sable's top

The Queen of Queens has been involved in multiple bizarre storylines, one of which occurred in 2003, when her father, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, was romantically linked to Sable and even left his wife, Linda, for her.

During an episode of SmackDown in 2003, Stephanie and Sable got into a backstage catfight. As Vince's kayfabe girlfriend was trying to get away, The Billion Dollar Prince mistakenly ripped her top off.

#1. Trolling Triple H

Almost every fan is aware of the iconic storyline between Stephanie McMahon and The Game. In the early 2000s, Steph feuded with Triple H alongside Chris Jericho, where, in a promo, she crossed some lines and roasted The Cerebral Assassin by saying When it comes to bed, 'The Game always comes up a little bit short."

Triple H came up with a better counter, which left the fans in stitches. Here's what he said:

“Maybe it wasn’t so much that The Game was short. Maybe it was that the field I was playing on was too damn big. Even a 747 would look small if you flew it through the Grand Canyon.” he said (HT: Koimoi)

This moment popped the fans in the arena and is still shared online from time to time.

