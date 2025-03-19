John Cena once spanked female WWE legend in his early days: What happened next?

John Cena was a babyface for the majority of his WWE career and turned heel at the beginning of this month for the first time in over two decades. Still, there were times in his initial heel run when he was involved in some controversial moments.

Months after John Cena debuted in 2002, he introduced the Doctor of Thuganomics persona, a rapper who freestyled his promos while wearing hip-hop clothing as ring gear. The character was listed as a heel and, as the villain, the content of his raps were mostly vicious insults towards his rivals. Not only that but he was also involved in some questionable moments, like when he spanked Stephanie McMahon on an episode of SmackDown.

In 2003, Stephanie McMahon began feuding with her father, Vince McMahon, who at the time was having an on-screen affair with Sable. On the July 24 episode of SmackDown, Stephanie and John met in a segment, in which the latter directed sexual comments at the former. Cena then asked if he could smack Stephanie, and she agreed.

Not long after what John did, Sable appeared via video where she mocked Stephanie for liking being "smacked around." The women continued a verbal exchange which led to a backstage brawl where Stephanie ripped Sable's top off before the fight was broken up by Vince McMahon.

The exchanges and confrontation between Stephanie and Vince led to an I Quit match at No Mercy, marking the first father-daughter match in WWE. Vince won after Linda, who was ringside, threw in a towel for her daughter after the former Chairman refused to release the chokehold in which he had her.

What importance does Stephanie McMahon hold in John Cena's WWE career?

After the 2003 SmackDown segment, Stephanie and John continued to cross paths in the Stamford-based promotion, though mainly as rivals. However, they have a positive relationship behind the scenes and McMahon even played an important role in the early part of Cena's career.

John Cena previously revealed that he had almost been fired by Vince McMahon in 2002, just five months after his SmackDown debut against Kurt Angle, as the former Chairman was unimpressed with the role given to him.

However, a freestyle rap with Rey Mysterio and Rikishi at the back of a WWE tour bus impressed Stephanie McMahon so much that she asked him to make it part of his on-screen character. This character, the Doctor of Thuganomics, kicked off The Cenation Leader's career and eventual success in WWE.

It's interesting to see John Cena's and Stephanie McMahon's relationship has remained strong throughout the years, despite their on-screen differences.

