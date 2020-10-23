5 notable WWE Superstars who portrayed fake luchadores

Every wrestling fan is probably familiar with the term luchador. They are a staple of modern wrestling across every major promotion. WWE too has recognized the value of these proud wrestlers and featured them prominently in their roster. The Lucha libre culture is so strongly ingrained into wrestling that it has influenced various WWE storylines.

On multiple occasions, major WWE stars have hidden their identity behind an iconic Lucha mask. While some of these instances are to build genuine suspense and intrigue, others are just to manufacture hilarious segments.

.@BeckyLynchWWE beat #LaLuchadora on #SDLive, and was surprised to find out who was under the mask. And that wasn't the ONLY surprise! pic.twitter.com/R8knXhFcp7 — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017

The faux luchador gimmick has allowed WWE to book numerous memorable moments in the past. Fans enjoy watching their favorite WWE superstar wrestle under a luchador mask. Few wrestlers even take it a step further, subtly incorporating Lucha libre components into their character.

Here is a look at a few of the noteworthy WWE Superstars who donned a mask to impersonate a luchador in the past.

#5. WWE Money in the Bank winner Otis

Otis as El Grand Gordo [Pc: Solowrestling.mundodeportive.com ]

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, a heavy-set man in a pink luchador mask and cape produced one of the most hilarious segments of 2020.

The WWE Draft split up Heavy Machinery as Tucker moved to RAW and Otis remained on SmackDown. Unfortunately, their rivals also made the move to the red brand.

The Miz and John Morrison challenged Tucker to a tag match and tasked him with finding a new ally. Tucker walked out before the match and told his opponents that he scoured the globe. He had searched far and wide and tracked down the best wrestler ever, El Gran Gordo, which literally translates to the big fat man.

Advertisement

A man who could only be Otis ran out with a bright pink mask and cape. It immediately hysterical because Otis put little to no effort into concealing his true identity.

His characteristic beard poured out from under his mask and he even held the Money in the Bank briefcase. His goofy attempts at Spanish were the last straw as The Miz and Morrison became inconsolable and ultimately lost the tag match that ensued.

The icing on the cake came later when El Gran Gordo went backstage to celebrate with The New Day and Mandy Rose.