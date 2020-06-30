6 Superstars who won a match on WWE TV after 10 years

Several WWE Superstars have had to bide their time before they were able to win again in a televised match.

A current WWE Superstar has surprisingly wrestled only once on WWE TV in over a decade.

Raunak Jaiswal

Some of the biggest names in wrestling have had to wait over a decade to win on WWE TV again

MVP achieved an interesting feat when he pinned the United States Champion Apollo Crews on this week's edition on Monday Night RAW. It has his first win in over 10 years on WWE's Red brand. This got us thinking.

There have been many WWE Superstars in the company's history who've had to wait more than a decade to get a single win on WWE TV, let alone on a particular brand. Mostly because of being away from WWE, these stars had to bide a long time before they could get a win on any of the company's televised shows, i.e., RAW, SmackDown, or NXT (previously ECW).

Without further ado, let us look at six such Superstars who won a match on WWE TV after a gap of 10 years or more.

#6 Bret Hart

Locking in the iconic Sharpshooter

Most wrestling fans are aware of the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997 that soured the relations between Bret Hart and the WWE head honcho Vince McMahon.

It took more than a decade for the two to set their differences aside as The Hitman returned to RAW in January 2010 and started a feud with Vince which culminated at WrestleMania 26. Post that, the Hart Dynasty started a feud with the tag team duo ShoMiz (Big Show & The Miz)

Hart did not wrestle any match on WWE TV up until the 17 May episode of RAW that year, where he faced and beat The Miz to win his fifth United States Championship. He would then relinquish a week later after being named the General Manager of RAW.

The Hitman's last win prior to this one came all the way back on the 20th October 1997 episode of RAW in a non-title match against Nation of Domination leader Farooq. Both men were flanked by members of their respective factions.

