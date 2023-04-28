5 number 1 WWE Draft picks who aren't in the 2023 edition

Every year, the WWE Draft infuses the SmackDown and RAW rosters with much-needed vitality, and the upcoming two-night event beginning tonight should be no different.

Ever since the brand extension was first introduced in 2002, the annual roster shuffle has been a mainstay in WWE. Following WrestleMania, it was staged annually until it was discontinued in 2011.

After the brand split was reinstated in 2016, the WWE Draft ultimately made a comeback and has since undergone a lot of changes. It doesn't matter when it's held or how it's organized; the No. 1 overall pick still tends to be the most significant. Being selected first by either brand is often a sign that the person is the most sought-after superstar eligible and that the future holds great things for them.

This list will examine the five No. 1 WWE Draft picks from years past who won't be competing in the 2023 WWE Draft.

#5. The Rock was the first pick in the 2002 WWE Draft

The Rock was the first-ever pick in the WWE Draft.

Since it was the one that differentiated RAW and SmackDown into separate brands with separate rosters, the first-ever WWE Draft was arguably the most important one to have ever taken place.

The Rock's decision to join SmackDown exclusively and compete against RAW was only fitting given that he came up with the name in the first place.

He was just entering Hollywood and was giving up wrestling over acting, so the timing wasn't the best. He chose to work part-time the next year as a result, and although he made sporadic appearances on SmackDown, he was always the most anticipated performer there.

#4. John Cena (2005 & 2011)

Cena has been drafted twice as the number 1 pick.

John Cena was selected #1 overall in both the 2005 and 2011 WWE Drafts, making him the first WWE superstar to ever hold that position twice.

The big impact that SmackDown needed came in 2011 when Cena was selected. The Draft pick, which was made at the outset of the program, established the tone for the show.

However, it's interesting to note that RAW was successful in obtaining the eighth and final pick and used it to select Cena again on the same evening, giving him the distinction of becoming the first superstar to switch brands twice in the same event.

#3. Kelly Kelly (2010)

Kelly Kelly made history as the first woman to be drafted as the #1 pick.

Kelly Kelly became the first female wrestler to be selected for the SmackDown brand during the 2010 WWE Draft. She created history by becoming the first female superstar to be selected as the first overall pick in the WWE Draft.

She gained popularity among viewers while appearing on the flagship show in the women's division, although she didn't get many chances to win the championship. Her transfer to SmackDown was intended to give her a chance to solidify her role in the title picture and enhance her performance in the ring, and both of those goals were ultimately achieved.

#2. Rene Dupree (2004)

Renee Dupree was slated for a huge push in 2004.

At the time, the SmackDown and RAW brands were loaded with talent, making it impossible to predict who would be chosen ahead of the competition. Rene Dupree, for whom WWE officials appeared to have high aspirations as a singles star, ended up being the first pick. He was a member of La Résistance, which at the time was at the peak of its career. Dupree being drafted onto SmackDown and breaking apart from the group was a big deal at the time.

Unfortunately, for Dupree, his career did not take off as quickly as many expected. He was never allowed to become a real superstar on his own.

#1. The Great Khali (2007)

The Great Khali decimated The Undertaker in his debut.

In the first quarter of 2006, The Great Khali was promoted as a member of SmackDown and made a swift impression by destroying The Undertaker in his debut bout. He spent some time in ECW after a conflict was resolved before making his way to RAW at the start of 2007 to engage in a brand-splitting war with Kane.

The Great Khali was chosen at random to move to the blue brand when SmackDown won the first pick after Edge defeated John Cena. The World Heavyweight Championship would be won by the behemoth in a month.

Poll : 0 votes