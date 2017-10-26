NXT: 5 points to note (October 25, 2017)

A good show with a great main event.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 15:53 IST

From sneak attacks to Battle Royals, this episode had it all!

We have a bit of advice for all our devoted readers. Every time you think that the good old days of professional wrestling are long behind you, just log in to the WWE Network and watch an episode of NXT. It is guaranteed to lift your mood significantly.

Didn't Bayley say that she watches NXT when she is down? We can sing praises of the yellow brand all day long, but we have a job to do. So, here is our recap of the events that transpired on the last episode of NXT.

As we move ever closer to NXT Takeover: WarGames, the participants in the big event are ever eager to prove that they belong on the grand stage. Their passion and enthusiasm translate into an exciting hour of weekly television.

Without further ado, we present our list of 5 points to note from this week of NXT.

#5 Yet another explosive main event match

Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Roderick Strong ripped it up!

Every single time that Roderick Strong and Andrade 'Cien' Almas enter the ring, the action is always fast and furious. This week, the two men stole the show yet again after what had been a pretty good show, until that point.

Of course, Andrade 'Cien' Almas would pick up the big win and move on to bigger things, presumably. He has been on quite the winning streak of late and has ascended the ranks by putting in the effort week after week. Every time he steps into the ring, the matches are simply delightful.

Roderick Strong lost yet another match this week, and he was consoled by some old friends of his, who had a pretty interesting offer.